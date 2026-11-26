The US Department of State announced it will shut down its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme at the end of 2026

The scheme allowed B - 1 / B -2 visa applicants at six posts in Canada , Mexico , and Central America to pay $750 for a faster interview slot

The programme was never available at US missions in Ghana, meaning Ghanaian visa applicants were not affected by the pilot

The United States Department of State has confirmed it will close its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme on 31 December 2026, ending a scheme that gave eligible visa applicants the option to pay for a priority interview slot ahead of standard queue holders.

The programme was designed specifically for B-1/B-2 visa applicants covering business and tourism travel.

The US State Department will end its $750 expedited visa appointment pilot in 2026. Image credit: dimarik, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those who opted into the expedited route paid a $750 fee on top of the standard $185 Machine-Readable Visa (MRV) application fee, bringing the total cost per applicant to $935. The two charges were billed separately, and the expedited fee could not be used in place of the MRV fee.

Where the programme operated

Access to the scheme was restricted to six US diplomatic missions: Mission Canada, Embassy Bogota in Colombia, Embassy Guatemala City in Guatemala, Embassy San Jose in Costa Rica, Embassy Tegucigalpa in Honduras, and Mission Mexico.

No US post in Ghana participated in the programme, which means Ghanaian B-1/B-2 visa applicants were never eligible to access priority appointment slots through this channel.

What changes after December

Once the programme closes at year's end, applicants at the six previously participating posts will no longer be able to purchase expedited interview appointments. Any applicant intending to use the scheme before the deadline will still be required to pay the full combined fee of $935.

From 1 January 2027, all visa applicants at the affected missions will revert to standard scheduling procedures for nonimmigrant visa interviews, with no premium option available through this particular pilot.

The closure marks the end of a limited experiment in paid priority access that the State Department piloted across a narrow band of posts in the Americas, and which never expanded to Africa or other regions during its operation.

US offers 3-year TN work visas to citizens of Mexico, Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had extended three-year work visa eligibility to citizens of Mexico and Canada under the Trade NAFTA (TN) visa programme.

The initiative was established under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

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Source: YEN.com.gh