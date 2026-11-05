Dubai's government published the official list of documents required for Golden Visa holders to sponsor their parents for a 10-year residence permit

The sponsorship process includes a dependency certificate, valid health insurance, a certified birth certificate, and the sponsor's bank IBAN, among other requirements

Dubai confirmed that applications must be submitted in person, with no third-party representatives permitted under any circumstances

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Dubai has outlined the exact documentation that Golden Visa holders must prepare when applying to sponsor their parents for a 10-year residence permit in the emirate.

Dubai lists requirements for Golden Visa holders seeking 10-year residence permits for parents. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/LewisTsePuiLung

Source: Getty Images

The Dubai government released an official checklist aimed at giving foreign nationals a clear and structured guide for bringing their parents to live with them on a long-term basis.

Documents Required for Parents' Residence in Dubai

According to the Dubai government, sponsors must present six key documents when filing an application. These are the sponsor's original Emirates ID and valid international passport, a dependency certificate issued and certified by the relevant consulate, a recent personal photograph that meets the specifications of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, valid health insurance, a certified birth certificate, and the sponsor's bank account IBAN.

Each item on the list must be in order before the process can proceed, as incomplete submissions may delay or affect the outcome of an application.

In-Person Visit Mandatory for Golden Visa Parents' Application

Beyond assembling the required paperwork, there is one critical procedural requirement that applicants must bear in mind. Dubai authorities have confirmed that the application cannot be completed remotely or through a representative. The sponsor must attend the service centre in person, and no third party is permitted to lodge the application on their behalf.

This condition applies without exception, meaning applicants should factor in the time and logistics of a physical visit when planning the process.

The 10-year residence permit for parents forms part of Dubai's broader commitment to supporting long-term residents in building settled family lives within the emirate, offering a pathway for Golden Visa holders to reunite with and care for their parents over an extended period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh