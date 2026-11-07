Australia Publishes New Guidelines for Importing Goods Into the Country

Australia's border rules require a formal Import Declaration for any imported goods valued above AUD1,000 before delivery can proceed

Importers who receive a First Notice from Australia Post have 30 days to lodge their declaration or risk losing their goods

Duty, taxes, and an import processing charge all apply once the AUD1,000 threshold is exceeded under Australian customs law

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Australia's customs rules place a clear obligation on anyone receiving goods from overseas through the postal system once the value of those goods exceeds AUD1,000.

Under the framework administered by the Australian Border Force, any imported item declared or assessed at a value above that threshold cannot be released for delivery until the recipient lodges a formal Import Declaration.

Australia requires an Import Declaration for postal goods worth over AUD1,000. Image credit: Smith Collection, Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This requirement applies whether the value was stated by the sender at the point of dispatch or determined independently during customs assessment upon arrival.

Australia Post's role in the process

When goods trigger the AUD1,000 threshold, Australia Post issues the recipient a First Notice. That notice informs the importer of the obligation to lodge an Import Declaration with the Australian Border Force before anything can move further through the delivery chain.

Once that declaration has been submitted and assessed, the importer receives a breakdown of all amounts owed.

These include applicable duty, taxes, and an import processing charge that is levied separately on top of those amounts. Only after every outstanding charge has been paid in full will Australia Post proceed with delivering the goods.

What happens if no action is taken

Recipients who receive a First Notice have 30 calendar days to respond. Failure to lodge the Import Declaration and settle all associated charges within that window means Australia Post may return the goods to the original sender.

There is one notable exception to that return process: tobacco and tobacco products are excluded and will not be returned under the same conditions that apply to other categories of imported items.

The rules are designed to ensure that all dutiable goods entering Australia through the postal system are properly declared and taxed before they reach the recipient. Importers receiving goods of significant value from overseas are therefore advised to act promptly upon receiving any notice from Australia Post to avoid delays or the return of their items.

Australia bars bridging visa holders from re-entering

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had announced a significant immigration policy change that strips a specific group of foreign nationals of their right to return to the country after travelling abroad.

The new rule, which took effect on November 1, 2024, means that individuals holding bridging visas who leave Australia will no longer be permitted to re-enter the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh