Spain's Ministry of the Interior confirmed that standard passport fees stand at €30.00 for both first-time and renewal applicants

One specific group of applicants is fully exempt from paying the passport fee at any stage of the process

Spain's Interior Ministry also outlined strict rules for holders whose passports are lost or stolen, including a possible six-month validity limit

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Spain's government has confirmed that one category of passport applicants is entirely exempt from the standard €30.00 fee charged to all other citizens.

Spain names the only category of people who qualify for it's free passport. Image credit: China Daily

Source: UGC

According to Spain's Ministry of the Interior, the €30.00 charge applies equally to those applying for their first passport and those renewing an existing one.

Payment can be made in cash, by credit or debit card at a Documentation Unit, or via an electronic payment system.

Applicants who possess a valid electronic signature, from their national ID card or another recognised source, may also settle the fee online through the official appointment portal when booking their slot.

Who qualifies for a free Spanish passport?

The only applicants who are not required to pay are those who hold the status of member of a large family and can present the relevant supporting documentation.

No payment is due at any point during the application process for this group.

Rules for lost or stolen Spanish passports

Spain's Interior Ministry has also laid out clear obligations for passport holders whose documents go missing.

Any holder who loses a passport or has one stolen must report the incident promptly to the National Police, the Civil Guard, or a Spanish diplomatic or consular mission if abroad.

Following that report, a duplicate passport will be issued, though its validity depends on the circumstances.

If the original document was in its final year of validity when lost or stolen, the replacement will carry the standard full validity period.

In all other situations, the duplicate's validity will only extend to the expiry date of the original.

The rules tighten considerably for repeat incidents. Should a holder lose a second passport or have another one stolen, Spanish authorities reserve the right to restrict the validity of any further replacement to just six months.

Spain names 100+ jobs offering faster permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain had released its Catalogue of Hard-to-Fill Occupations for the third quarter of 2026, identifying more than 100 roles across its provinces where employers have consistently been unable to recruit locally.

The catalogue is published quarterly by Spain's Public Employment Services and carries significant implications for foreign nationals seeking a legal route into the Spanish labour market.

Under Article 65.1 of Royal Decree 557/2011, an employer can process a work authorisation for a foreign national without first demonstrating that no suitable local or EU candidate is available, provided the vacancy falls within a recognised shortage occupation for that geographical area.

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Source: YEN.com.gh