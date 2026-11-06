Australia Bars Bridging Visa Holders From Re-entering After Travel Abroad

Australia introduced a new policy that prevents a specific category of foreign nationals from returning after leaving the country

The rule targets individuals on bridging visas, who will lose their right to re-enter Australia once they travel overseas

Immigration authorities confirmed the change affects those who depart on or after 1 November 2024

Australia has introduced a significant immigration policy change that strips a specific group of foreign nationals of their right to return to the country once they travel abroad.

Under the new rule, which took effect on November 1, 2024, individuals holding bridging visas who leave Australia will no longer be permitted to re-enter the country.

Australia bars bridging visa holders from re-entering after travelling abroad. Photo credit: Fairfax Media/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The policy effectively ends the re-entry rights of this category of visa holders upon departure.

What are the Australian Bridging Visas?

Bridging visas are temporary permits granted to foreign nationals who are in the process of applying for a substantive visa, appealing a visa decision, or making arrangements to depart Australia.

They allow holders to remain in the country legally while their immigration matters are being resolved.

Previously, some bridging visa holders could apply for a Bridging Visa B, which granted travel permission and allowed them to return to Australia after a trip abroad.

The new policy significantly curtails this arrangement, meaning that any bridging visa holder who departs Australia after the deadline risks losing their right to come back.

Who is affected by the change?

The policy primarily affects migrants and foreign nationals who hold bridging visas and had been considering travelling to their home countries or elsewhere, perhaps to visit family or attend to personal matters, with the expectation of returning to Australia.

Immigration experts have advised affected individuals to seek legal counsel before making any travel plans, as a departure could have irreversible consequences for their stay in Australia.

Those who have pending visa applications or appeals are particularly vulnerable under the revised framework.

The Australian government has not publicly issued a broad exemption list, and affected individuals are encouraged to contact the Department of Home Affairs directly for guidance specific to their circumstances.

The change represents one of the stricter adjustments to Australia's bridging visa framework in recent years and signals a tightening of the country's immigration controls for those whose long-term residency status remains unresolved.

Australia names ways foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh