UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced a new earned settlement model before Parliament on November 2, 2026, scrapping the near-automatic five-year pathway to permanent residence

All migrants must now satisfy four strict conditions before qualifying for settled status, regardless of when they arrived in the UK

The highest earners could qualify for settled status in as little as three years under the new contribution-based framework

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The United Kingdom has abolished its near-automatic five-year route to settled status for migrants, replacing it with a contribution-based model that ties permanent residence to earnings, civic conduct, and character.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the reform before Parliament on 2 November 2026, arguing that settled status had long been granted with insufficient scrutiny, and that the new framework would restore fairness to a system she described as being too lenient.

UK settlement rules replace the five-year route to settled status with four tests. Image credit: WPA Pool, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

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What the new UK settlement rules require

Before any migrant can apply for permanent residence under the revised system, they must satisfy four non-negotiable conditions. First, they must hold a clean criminal record, a standard that is stricter than the previous threshold, which allowed applicants with suspended sentences of up to 12 months to proceed.

Second, they must demonstrate English language ability equivalent to A-Level English as a foreign language. Third, they must have no outstanding debt owed to the taxpayer. Fourth, they must show a consistent record of National Insurance contributions.

These requirements apply to all applicants regardless of when they arrived in the country or how long they have already been resident.

High earners could settle in three years

The new model introduces a tiered timeline that rewards economic contribution. The highest earners will be eligible to apply for permanent residence after three years rather than five. While the government has not published a specific salary threshold, the policy is designed so that those who contribute most economically move through the queue more quickly.

Mahmood framed the changes as a necessary correction to a system that had become too passive. "Settled status is one of the most valuable rights this country can offer. Until now it has been given almost automatically," she said. "From today, it must be earned. Those who contribute most will settle fastest. Those who don't play by the rules will be refused or wait much longer."

She added that the reforms create "a migration system that is fair: fair to those who come here and play their part, and fair to British citizens already here, who must not be asked to bear a greater burden."

The Home Secretary described settled status as one of the most significant privileges the country can extend to any migrant, noting that it carries unlimited access to the labour market, the National Health Service, and the welfare system.

UK introduces 20-year wait for PR for certain foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had made changes to its immigration settlement rules.

The new changes introduce a tiered system in which a migrant's route of entry into the country determines how long they must wait before qualifying for permanent residency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh