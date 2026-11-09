The UK Home Office announced a new earned settlement model that replaces the near - automatic five - year route to permanent residence for migrants

Migrants earning above £ 50 , 271 annually and certain public service workers will remain eligible for settled status after five years

The highest earners will be able to qualify for settlement in as little as three years under the new tiered contribution-based system

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The UK Home Office has scrapped the near-automatic five-year pathway to permanent residence for migrants, replacing it with a contribution-based model that ties settlement timelines to earnings, profession, and character.

Home Secretary presented the reformed "earned settlement" framework to Parliament on 2 November 2026, stating that the right to live permanently in the United Kingdom should be earned rather than automatically conferred after a fixed period of residence.

The UK earned settlement model ties permanent residence to earnings, keeping five-year eligibility for key workers. Image credit: alex_ugalek, Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for settlement after five years

Under the revised rules, migrants earning more than £50,271 per year will retain access to settled status after five years. Certain public service workers will also remain on the five-year track regardless of salary. The professions named in the announcement include doctors, nurses, and teachers.

The government described settled status as a significant privilege, noting that it grants free and unrestricted access to the UK labour market, the National Health Service, and the welfare system.

Migrants who fall below the earnings threshold and do not work in a designated public service role will face a longer wait for settlement, with the duration determined by both their level of contribution and their character record.

Top earners could settle in three years

The most significant change under the new framework is a fast-track route for the highest earners, who will be able to secure settled status in just three years. The Home Office did not specify the exact salary threshold that triggers this accelerated timeline in its initial announcement, describing it instead as a reward for exceptional economic contribution.

The reforms signal a broader shift in government thinking, with the Home Office stating that the duration of a migrant's wait for settlement should reflect what they contribute to the country rather than simply how long they have been resident in it.

UK introduces 20-year wait for PR for certain foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had made changes to its immigration settlement rules.

The new changes now determine how long migrants must wait before qualifying for permanent residency

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Source: YEN.com.gh