The UK Home Office has replaced the near-automatic right to settle after five years with a new earned settlement model tied to earnings and contribution

Migrants earning above £50,271 can apply for permanent residency after just three years under the revised framework

Doctors, nurses and teachers are among the occupations the Home Office identified as qualifying for settlement after five years

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The UK government has abolished the near-automatic path to permanent residency that allowed most migrants to apply for settled status after five continuous years in the country, replacing it with a tiered system in which waiting times are determined by earnings and contribution to British society.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood set out the reforms before Parliament on 2 November 2026, describing settled status as a "significant privilege" that grants holders unrestricted access to the UK labour market, the National Health Service and the welfare system.

The UK’s new settlement rules tie eligibility to earnings: high earners qualify in three years, doctors, nurses and teachers in five Image credit: WPA Pool, Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the new earned settlement model works

Under the revised framework, the fastest route to permanent residency is reserved for the highest earners. Migrants who earn above £50,271 annually become eligible to apply for settled status after just three years, which is shorter than the previous standard timeline.

A five-year qualifying period applies to those earning below that threshold but working in specific public-facing roles. The Home Office named doctors, nurses and teachers as the three occupations that fall within this category.

Migrants who do not meet the high-earner threshold and do not work in one of the named professions face a considerably longer wait. Those individuals, estimated to represent roughly one quarter of the total migrant population, will instead be offered a fresh five-year visa upon reaching the end of their current permission to remain. Only after completing that additional period will they become eligible to apply for settlement, placing them on what amounts to a 10-year track.

Why the UK government is changing immigration rules

The Home Office argued that the existing system no longer reflected the value that permanent residency carries. Officials said settled status should recognise what a person has contributed to British society rather than simply how long they have been present in the country.

The reforms form part of a broader overhaul of UK immigration policy under the Labour government, which has framed the shift as a move towards a fairer and more selective approach to granting long-term residence.

The changes represent one of the most significant reconfigurations of the settlement pathway in recent years, signalling a tougher overall stance on migration from a government that came to power pledging to reform the system.

UK introduces 20-year wait for PR for some foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had made a revision to its immigration settlement rules.

The new changes now determine how long migrants must wait before qualifying for permanent residency

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Source: YEN.com.gh