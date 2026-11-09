Dubai Airports published a detailed advisory outlining goods strictly prohibited at Dubai International Airport, affecting travellers from Ghana

Ghanaian passengers face specific restrictions on electronics in hand luggage, including power banks, e-cigarettes, and lithium batteries

Travellers aged 18 and above must declare cash, precious metals, or valuables exceeding Dh60,000 on arrival or face fines and legal action

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Dubai Airports has released a comprehensive travel advisory detailing items that are banned or restricted at Dubai International Airport (DXB), with the guidelines directly affecting Ghanaian passengers flying to or transiting through the UAE.

The "Know Before You Go" guide covers prohibited goods, baggage regulations, customs thresholds, and duty-free allowances that travellers must familiarise themselves with before departure.

Dubai Airports warns Ghanaian travellers about banned goods, hand-luggage rules for power banks and declaring valuables over Dh60,000 at DXB, UAE. Image credit: Peter Dazeley, Anadolu/Getty Images

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Items banned from entering the UAE

The UAE's prohibited goods list is broad and includes narcotics, counterfeit products, betting equipment, and radiation-contaminated substances. Goods deemed to contradict Islamic values or public morals are also barred from entry.

Beyond those standard categories, the advisory places particular emphasis on the handling of electronics.

Power banks and spare lithium batteries must travel in hand luggage only and must be individually protected to prevent short circuits. Lithium-ion batteries are subject to a 100Wh cap, and passengers may carry up to 20 spare units; anything beyond that requires explicit authorisation from the airline.

Laptops and similar devices with lithium batteries must be switched off if stored in checked baggage. E-cigarettes and vapes are restricted to hand luggage, with their batteries secured against accidental activation.

Customs thresholds and duty-free rules

On arrival in the UAE, travellers are permitted to bring gifts worth up to Dh3,000, along with 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars, 500 grammes of tobacco, and up to four litres of alcohol or two cartons of beer, all without incurring duty, provided the items are for personal use only.

Passengers aged 18 and above are required to declare any cash, cheques, precious metals, or gemstones with a combined value exceeding Dh60,000. Failure to make the declaration can result in delays, financial penalties, or legal proceedings.

Dubai Airports advises all travellers to confirm the latest requirements with the airport authority, Dubai Customs, and their airline before departure, noting that conditions may change and the published guidelines are not exhaustive.

Dubai announces family visa fees for Golden Visa investors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had published the cost of securing a 10-year family residence permit under Dubai's Golden Visa programme.

The UAE government's official website said the total fee for a 10-year family residence permit stands at AED 5,774.50 before the process can be completed.

Applicants must also pay AED 318.75 to open a family sponsorship file, bringing the combined initial outlay to AED 6,093.25

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Source: YEN.com.gh