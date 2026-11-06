Spain Lists Over 100 Jobs That Give Foreign Workers a Fast Route to Work Permits

Spain's Public Employment Services published its Q3 2026 Catalogue of Hard-to-Fill Occupations, covering provinces across the country

Foreign workers whose professions appear on the list can bypass the usual administrative barriers employers face when hiring outside the EU

Roles in maritime trades, construction, professional sport, and hospitality feature prominently in the lists for Almería and Cádiz in Andalusia

Spain has released its Catalogue of Hard-to-Fill Occupations for the third quarter of 2026, identifying more than 100 roles across its provinces where employers have consistently been unable to recruit locally.

The catalogue is published quarterly by Spain's Public Employment Services and carries significant implications for foreign nationals seeking a legal route into the Spanish labour market. Under Article 65.1 of Royal Decree 557/2011, an employer can process a work authorisation for a foreign national without first demonstrating that no suitable local or EU candidate is available, provided the vacancy falls within a recognised shortage occupation for that geographical area.

Spain’s Q3 2026 hard-to-fill occupations catalogue lists 100+ roles. Image credit: Pier Marco Tacca, David Sacks/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

That requirement is ordinarily one of the most significant administrative hurdles in the hiring process.

How the catalogue works

The execution of the quarterly registry is regulated under Article 65 of Spain's Immigration Regulation, as fundamentally restructured by Royal Decree 1155/2024. The list is valid from the first to the last working day of the quarter following its publication and is broken down by province, island, and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

Prospective applicants are advised to verify which roles appear in the catalogue for the specific province where they intend to work, as the lists differ by location.

What roles are listed for Almería and Cádiz

In Andalusia, the provinces of Almería and Cádiz share an identical set of listed occupations spanning maritime, construction, sport, and hospitality sectors. Among the roles are merchant ship chief engineers, marine engineers and machinists, merchant ship pilots and mates, and merchant marine radio-electronic officers.

The list also covers ship refrigeration engineers and technicians, ship supercargoes and cargo officers, boilermakers in naval workshops, and deck boatswains in non-fishing roles. Hospitality positions aboard vessels are included as well, with ship chefs and cooks, passenger ship stewards, ship waiters, and ship stewards and butlers all appearing.

On the construction side, the catalogue names electrical installers for buildings, general electrical installers, aluminium and PVC carpenters, and installers of metal, aluminium, and PVC carpentry. Truck-mounted crane and mobile crane drivers and operators are also listed.

Professional athletes and sports coaches and trainers appear on the list, making the catalogue relevant to those working in organised sport.

Additional roles listed for Almería specifically include fixed crane operators, ship engine greasers, specialised ship firefighters, and deckhands.

What this means for African workers

Ghanaians and other African nationals with qualifications or experience in maritime trades, construction installation, or professional sport may find the catalogue particularly relevant. The removal of the standard labour market test where a role appears on the shortage list eases the process considerably for both the employer and the applicant seeking a Spanish residence and work permit.

The occupations detailed above represent only a portion of the full national catalogue, which spans many more provinces and sectors across Spain.

Spain lists groups eligible for free residence visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain had introduced a free, preferential residence visa pathway for foreign relatives of Spanish citizens.

The government outlined guidelines identifying nine family categories eligible for the scheme in 2026. The guidelines also clarify that the visa is exclusively available to relatives who are not citizens of the European Union, the European Economic Area or Switzerland.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh