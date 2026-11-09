The US government has published the core conditions foreign nationals must meet before applying for citizenship through naturalisation

Applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of filing, regardless of how long they have lived in the country

An English language requirement also applies, though exceptions exist based on the applicant's age and length of permanent residency

The United States government has published the minimum conditions foreign nationals must fulfil before submitting a naturalisation application, with two criteria standing out as the most prominent entry-level requirements.

According to official US government guidance, any person seeking to become an American citizen through naturalisation must be at least 18 years of age at the point of filing their application.

The US government has published the core conditions foreign nationals must meet before applying for citizenship through naturalisation. Credit: Kevin Dietsch

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The rule applies universally, meaning no exceptions are made for duration of residence or any other qualifying factor if the age threshold has not been met.

Alongside the age requirement, the US government mandates that applicants demonstrate a working ability in the English language, specifically the capacity to read, write and speak basic English.

This condition, however, is not applied uniformly across all candidates.

Exceptions to the language requirement exist for certain categories of applicants, particularly those who are older or who have held permanent residency status for an extended period.

The official guidance does not specify a universal cut-off age for these exemptions, and prospective applicants are expected to review the conditions that apply to their specific circumstances.

The guidance also makes clear that fulfilling the minimum requirements does not, by itself, secure approval.

The naturalisation process involves multiple steps, and all eligibility conditions must be satisfied at the time of application rather than progressively over the course of the process.

Additional Conditions Cover the Full Process

Age and English proficiency represent only part of the broader framework governing who qualifies for US citizenship.

The government's naturalisation criteria extend to additional conditions that candidates must also meet before their application can proceed.

Authorities have advised prospective applicants to study the complete list of requirements before initiating the process, as incomplete or premature applications risk delays or outright rejection.

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Source: YEN.com.gh