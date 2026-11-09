Switzerland Releases List of 31 Countries Whose Citizens Can Sponsor Relatives

Switzerland published a list of 31 countries whose nationals are eligible to sponsor family members to join them in the country

The Swiss government outlined specific conditions that applicants must meet before a relative can be granted permission to relocate

Citizens from several African nations are among those included on the list, raising interest across the continent

Switzerland has published an official list of 31 countries whose citizens living in the country are permitted to sponsor close relatives to join them as residents.

The Swiss government confirmed that nationals from these approved countries may apply to bring family members, provided they satisfy a set of qualifying conditions.

Switzerland releases list of 31 countries whose citizens can sponsor their relatives. Photo credit: YURI CORTEZ & jacoblund/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These include proof of adequate housing, sufficient financial means to support the incoming relative, and no prior criminal record.

Countries included on Switzerland's list

The 31 countries featured on the list span several regions, including parts of Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

African nations whose citizens qualify under the scheme are among those drawing significant attention, as the development opens a potential pathway for family reunification for communities spread across the continent.

The policy applies to individuals who already hold a valid residence or settlement permit in Switzerland.

Applicants must demonstrate that they can accommodate the family member without placing a burden on the Swiss social welfare system.

Conditions for family sponsorship in Switzerland

Beyond financial and housing requirements, Swiss authorities also consider the nature of the family relationship when evaluating applications.

Eligible relatives typically include spouses, registered partners, and dependent children under a certain age, though the precise criteria may vary depending on the applicant's permit category.

Sponsors are also expected to have resided legally in Switzerland for a minimum period before submitting an application on behalf of a relative.

The release of this list is part of Switzerland's broader immigration framework, which seeks to balance openness to family ties with the capacity of its public services.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the relevant Swiss cantonal migration authorities for guidance specific to their circumstances.

Switzerland lists conditions for non-working residence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Switzerland had confirmed foreign nationals could legally reside in the country without holding a job if they met specific government conditions.

The Swiss government outlined three key requirements for EU and EFTA citizens seeking a non-working residence permit.

The permit covered five years and was renewed automatically, though students followed a different renewal timeline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh