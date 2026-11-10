The Irish government confirmed that all foreign nationals must meet a minimum age requirement before submitting a naturalisation application

Three separate pathways exist for children who do not independently qualify for Irish citizenship, each requiring a different application form

The conditions governing naturalisation in Ireland stem from legislation that has been amended multiple times since it was first enacted in 1956

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The Irish government has confirmed that foreign nationals must be at least 18 years old to apply for Irish citizenship through naturalisation, a requirement rooted in the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act 1956 as amended.

The age threshold is a foundational condition applied to all foreign nationals seeking to naturalise on their own behalf.

Any adult who falls below the minimum age is ineligible to submit an application, and no further assessment of their case will be carried out until that requirement is satisfied.

While minors cannot apply independently, the government's guidance outlines three routes through which a parent or guardian may apply for naturalisation on a child's behalf through the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS).

The first route covers children born in Ireland after 1 January 2005 who did not automatically acquire citizenship at birth. Parents in this situation are required to submit Form 11 through the INIS website.

The second route is available for children of Irish descent who were not born in Ireland and have not obtained citizenship through any other means. Those applications are submitted using Form 10.

The third route applies in cases where the child's parent has already been granted Irish citizenship through naturalisation. In that circumstance, the applicable form is Form 9.

What the Law Says on Irish Naturalisation

The Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act 1956 has been revised on several occasions over the decades and continues to serve as the primary legal framework governing naturalisation in Ireland.

Beyond age, applicants must also meet additional criteria, including residency requirements and a good character assessment, though the age condition remains the first threshold any applicant must clear.

The government's guidance is intended to provide clarity for foreign nationals navigating the citizenship process, as well as for parents seeking to regularise the status of children who do not qualify for automatic citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh