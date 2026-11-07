Ireland's Non-EEA Family Reunification Policy covers eight categories of foreign nationals, allowing their families to take up paid employment without a work permit

The policy applies to spouses, civil partners, de facto partners and children aged 16 to 18 of qualifying sponsors in Ireland

The provision is particularly relevant to Nigerians and other Africans who relocated to Ireland on skilled work visas or as protected persons

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Ireland has identified eight categories of foreign nationals whose spouses, civil partners, de facto partners and children are entitled to work in the country without obtaining a separate employment permit.

The provision sits within Ireland's Non-EEA Family Reunification Policy, which allows qualifying family members of certain workers, residents and protected persons to take up paid employment immediately upon joining their sponsor in the country, without going through the standard permit application process.

Ireland lists families who can travel with their spouse. Photo credit: @travelguide.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies under Ireland's family reunification policy

According to the Irish government, the eight categories of foreign nationals whose families benefit from this provision are Irish citizens; holders of Critical Skills Employment Permits (CSEP); holders of General Employment Permits (GEP); researchers working under a Hosting Agreement; foreign workers on Intra-Corporate Transfer permits; entrepreneurs under the Start-up Entrepreneur Programme (STEP); investors under the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP); and refugees and beneficiaries of subsidiary protection who qualify under the policy.

Family members eligible to work under the scheme include spouses, civil partners, de facto partners and minor children between the ages of 16 and 18. To access this right, those family members must still satisfy the conditions set out under the family reunification policy itself.

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What this means for African workers in Ireland

The policy carries particular significance for Nigerians and other African nationals who have settled in Ireland through skilled employment visas or as protected persons. Under this arrangement, their family members can begin contributing economically from the moment they arrive, without the burden of a separate permit application.

The Critical Skills Employment Permit, one of the categories listed, is designed to attract highly qualified professionals in sectors where Ireland faces labour shortages, making it a common pathway for African migrants entering the Irish workforce. Refugees and those granted subsidiary protection are also explicitly included, reflecting Ireland's commitment to integrating protected persons and their families into the labour market.

The policy effectively removes an administrative barrier that might otherwise delay a family member's ability to earn an income, particularly during the initial period of resettlement in the country.

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Ireland lists 6 occupations for employment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh about Ireland’s decision to add six occupations to its Critical Skills Occupation List, expanding eligibility for work permits across sectors including agriculture, construction and healthcare.

Permit holders can apply for long-term residency and bring dependants to Ireland, making the newly recognised roles a potential pathway for skilled workers seeking to relocate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh