New Zealand Sets Minimum Age Foreigners Must Meet To Qualify for Citizenship

New Zealand announced a new minimum age requirement that foreign nationals must meet before they can apply for citizenship

The policy change is expected to affect thousands of migrants, including Ghanaians living and working in New Zealand

Authorities outlined the specific conditions under which younger applicants may still be considered for citizenship

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New Zealand has introduced a minimum age threshold that foreign nationals must satisfy before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship, in a policy shift that could directly affect Ghanaian migrants and others living in the country.

Under the updated rules, applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply for New Zealand citizenship in their own right.

New Zealand sets a minimum age foreigners must meet to qualify for its citizenship. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Children under that age can still be granted citizenship, but only through a parent or guardian who is already a New Zealand citizen, or via an application made on their behalf by an eligible adult.

The policy, announced by New Zealand immigration authorities, also requires applicants to meet a residency period before they can be considered.

Foreign nationals must have lived in New Zealand for at least 1,245 days over the five years immediately preceding their application, with at least 240 of those days in each of the final two years.

What the age rule means for Ghanaian applicants

For Ghanaians who have relocated to New Zealand for work, study, or family reasons, the age requirement introduces an additional condition to navigate alongside the residency and character criteria already in place.

Applicants must also demonstrate good character, intend to continue living in New Zealand or maintain a close connection with the country, and have sufficient knowledge of the rights and responsibilities that come with citizenship.

New Zealand immigration officials noted that the age requirement is designed to ensure that all adult applicants can independently understand and commit to the obligations of citizenship.

Conditions attached to New Zealand's Citizenship applications

Beyond the age and residency rules, prospective citizens are required to pass an English language requirement or demonstrate adequate proficiency, unless they fall under certain exemption categories.

Fees also apply to the application process. As of the latest guidance, the standard citizenship application fee stands at NZD 470.40 (approximately GHS 4,100), a figure that may give pause to lower-income Ghanaian migrants weighing their options.

Officials emphasised that meeting the minimum age and residency thresholds does not guarantee citizenship; each application is assessed individually against the full set of criteria.

For Ghanaians considering New Zealand as a long-term destination, the updated rules serve as a reminder to plan their immigration journey carefully and to track their days of residence from the moment they arrive on a qualifying visa.

New Zealand opens new work visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that New Zealand had announced two new pathways through which eligible foreign nationals could obtain a three-year work visa.

The new routes targeted citizens of a specific country and formed part of New Zealand's broader immigration strategy.

Applicants had to meet set criteria under either of the two pathways to qualify for the work

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Source: YEN.com.gh