Immigration New Zealand outlined the full range of publicly funded services and civic rights that resident visa holders can access

The benefits cover everything from healthcare and education to retirement savings schemes and personal injury cover

Eligible resident visa holders may also gain the right to vote and the opportunity to purchase property in New Zealand

Foreigners who obtain a resident visa in New Zealand become entitled to an extensive package of publicly funded services, financial support, and civic rights, according to Immigration New Zealand.

New Zealand names 11 privileges available to foreigners with resident visa

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The government agency has published a comprehensive breakdown of what resident visa holders can access once settled in the country, covering 11 distinct benefits spanning healthcare, education, social support, and beyond.

Healthcare, education and financial support

On the healthcare front, resident visa holders gain access to publicly funded medical and disability services. Education is also covered at every level, from primary schooling through to university, at publicly funded institutions.

Students who qualify can additionally apply for allowances to help manage the cost of studying, as well as loans to cover education-related expenses.

The financial safety net extends further. Those who meet the qualifying requirements can apply for Jobseeker Support payments if they find themselves out of work.

Families may be eligible for Working for Families payments, a government scheme designed to provide financial relief to households with children.

Retirement, voting rights and property ownership

Planning for the future is also factored into the benefits package. New Zealand Superannuation, the country's official government retirement payment scheme, is available to qualifying residents.

KiwiSaver, a voluntary savings programme designed to help individuals build a retirement fund, is similarly accessible. The Accident Compensation Corporation provides personal injury cover to eligible holders, offering a layer of financial protection in the event of an accident.

Beyond financial entitlements, resident visa holders acquire meaningful civic rights. They are eligible to vote in both parliamentary and local government elections, giving them a formal voice in the country's democratic processes.

Subject to New Zealand's property ownership regulations, resident visa holders may also be able to purchase a home.

Immigration New Zealand's detailed outline underscores how the resident visa functions as one of the more expansive settlement pathways available to foreigners looking to put down roots in the country.

New Zealand lists groups eligible for family work visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had opened a dedicated work visa pathway for foreign nationals who have experienced family violence.

New Zealand published details of the visa on its official government website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh