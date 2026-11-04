New Zealand has introduced a dedicated work visa pathway for foreign nationals who experienced family violence while living in the country

The visa covers two categories of applicants, depending on the immigration status of their partner at the time the violence occurred

Recipients of the visa gain the right to work for any employer anywhere in New Zealand without restrictions

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New Zealand has established a dedicated work visa pathway for foreign nationals who suffered family violence, with the government identifying two distinct groups eligible to apply under the new arrangement.

New Zealand has introduced a dedicated work visa pathway for foreign nationals who experienced family violence while living in the country

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Details of the visa were published on New Zealand's official government website, outlining who qualifies and what rights the visa confers upon holders.

The first category covers foreign nationals who experienced family violence while in a partnership with a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident.

The second applies to those who suffered family violence and held a visa linked to their relationship with a temporary migrant residing in New Zealand.

The government's website states: "You can apply for this visa if you have experienced family violence and have been in a partnership with a New Zealand citizen or resident, or hold a partnership-based visa with a temporary migrant."

Benefits Attached to the New Zealand Family Violence Work Visa

New Zealand has also set out the specific entitlements that come with the visa. Successful applicants may remain in the country for up to six months, with the possibility of a second work visa lasting up to nine months for those who have applied for residence.

Holders are permitted to work for any employer in any location across New Zealand and may travel in and out of the country freely during the visa period.

The absence of employer or location restrictions marks a notable departure from many standard visa categories, which often bind holders to specific roles or industries.

This flexibility is designed to allow recipients to stabilise their circumstances without being constrained by the conditions that typically accompany work-related visas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh