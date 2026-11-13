UK Lists 6 Rights Ghanaians and Other Foreigners Gain With Permanent Residence

The UK government outlined six key rights that foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, acquire upon obtaining permanent residence in the country

Permanent residents in the UK are granted access to benefits and protections that go beyond those available on standard visas

The rights cover areas including employment, public services, and long-term settlement options for eligible migrants

The United Kingdom has detailed six rights that foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, become entitled to once they obtain permanent residence in the country.

Permanent residence, formally known as Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), grants migrants a significantly more secure status than a standard work or family visa.

UK lists 6 rights Ghanaians and other foreigners gain after securing their permanent residence. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

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It marks a major shift in what a foreign national is legally permitted to do while living in the UK.

What UK permanent residence allows foreigners to do

Once a person obtains ILR, they are no longer tied to a specific visa category or employer.

Among the rights the UK government highlighted, permanent residents can live and work in the country without restriction.

This means that they are free to change jobs, pursue self-employment, or start a business without needing further permission from immigration authorities.

Permanent residents are also entitled to access public funds and services, including the National Health Service and certain welfare benefits, on the same basis as British citizens.

This is a notable change from many visa conditions, which explicitly bar holders from claiming public funds.

Another right granted to ILR holders is the ability to sponsor eligible family members to join them in the UK, allowing spouses, children, and in some cases other dependants to apply for entry.

Path to acquiring British citizenship

Permanent residence also brings migrants closer to the ultimate goal of British citizenship. After holding ILR for 12 months, most foreign nationals become eligible to apply for naturalisation as a British citizen, provided they meet the other qualifying criteria set by the Home Office.

ILR holders are additionally protected from routine deportation in ways that visa holders are not, and they retain the right to re-enter the UK after travelling abroad, as long as they do not remain outside the country for an extended period that would trigger the lapse of their status.

For Ghanaians and other African nationals navigating UK immigration, obtaining permanent residence represents one of the most significant milestones in the settlement journey, opening doors that remain closed to those on temporary visas.

UK lists 3 conditions for acquiring passport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had outlined three specific eligibility conditions applicants had to satisfy before qualifying for a 10-year British passport.

The requirements covered age, nationality status, and the type of travel document being applied for.

Applicants who did not meet all three conditions could receive a passport valid for a shorter period instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh