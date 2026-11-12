Maldives Introduces Age Requirement for Foreigners Seeking Citizenship

The Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed a minimum age condition that all foreign applicants must meet before seeking citizenship

Applicants must also satisfy a mental capacity requirement alongside the age threshold set by Maldivian authorities

The citizenship conditions are listed on the official Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs consular portal

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The Republic of Maldives requires all foreign nationals seeking citizenship to be at least 21 years old, according to guidance published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs consular portal in 2026.

The ministry's official page states that any foreign applicant must have "attained the age of 21 and is of sound mind" before their application can be considered valid.

Maldives citizenship rules require foreign applicants to be 21 or older and of sound mind. Image credit: izusek, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The dual requirement means that age alone is insufficient; applicants must also demonstrate mental capacity to qualify.

Maldives age threshold for citizenship

The 21-year minimum places Maldives in a stricter category than many countries that permit naturalisation applications from the age of 18. Any foreign national below that threshold is ineligible to apply, regardless of whether they fulfil every other condition within the framework.

The age and mental capacity conditions form part of the broader citizenship application process administered through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which oversees consular services for both Maldivian nationals and foreigners seeking to formalise their status in the island nation.

How to apply for Maldives citizenship

Prospective applicants are advised to review the full set of requirements on the ministry's official website before submitting any application, as the age and mental capacity criteria represent only part of a wider set of conditions that must be satisfied.

The consular portal serves as the primary reference point for foreigners navigating the citizenship process, and the ministry manages applications through that channel for all categories of foreign applicants.

Ghana begins visa waiver talks with European countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had commenced discussions with Luxembourg over a potential visa-waiver arrangement that could broaden travel access for Ghanaian passport holders to the European country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the talks followed a bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh