Norway published its minimum age requirement for foreign nationals seeking to apply for citizenship on their own

Children under 12 cannot file their own application and must be included under a parent's citizenship request

The age threshold is one of several conditions set out under the Norwegian Nationality Act that applicants must satisfy

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Norway has established 12 years as the minimum age at which a foreign national can independently submit an application for Norwegian citizenship, according to rules outlined on the official Norwegian Government portal.

Norway reveals an age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo credit: TWPhotography, Rodrigo Freitas.

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The requirement is rooted in Section 7 of the Norwegian Nationality Act, known in Norwegian as Statsborgerloven. Under this provision, an applicant must have passed the age of 12 by the time a decision is made on their application.

The rule applies to foreigners who already hold a valid residence permit in Norway and wish to become full citizens.

How age shapes Norway's citizenship process

For children who have not yet reached 12, the route to Norwegian citizenship follows a different path entirely. These younger applicants cannot file on their own behalf. Instead, their citizenship can only be acquired as part of a parent's application, which means their outcome is directly linked to whether the parent satisfies all the relevant conditions and receives approval.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) outlines the full application process, including age-related rules and all other criteria that must be met before an application is considered complete.

What else Norwegian citizenship requires

Beyond the age threshold, applicants are generally expected to meet several additional conditions. These include meeting a minimum residency period within Norway, demonstrating proficiency in the Norwegian language, and fulfilling other requirements as stipulated by law.

The Norwegian Nationality Act provides the full legal framework governing how foreign nationals can obtain citizenship. It draws a clear line between those who are old enough to apply independently and those whose applications must be tied to a parent's.

Norway's policy on minors reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that citizenship applications involving young people include appropriate parental oversight, except where the applicant has crossed the age threshold that permits independent action.

Norway lists occupations facing worker shortages

YEN.com.gh reported that Norway's 2026 Business Survey, drawing responses from over 13,000 businesses, had identified a shortfall of 34,000 workers across the country.

Health and care services recorded the steepest shortage, with an estimated 9,200 positions unfilled in 2026.

Nine specific occupations across health, industrial work, and construction were flagged as facing the most critical gaps.

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Source: YEN.com.gh