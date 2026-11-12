South Korea's Ministry of Justice announced reforms to the E-7-4 skilled worker visa programme on October 22

The revised rules followed a joint survey of 470 businesses and 316 foreign workers conducted in June 2024

Foreign workers who stay with one employer longer will earn extra points toward long-term residency under the new system

South Korea's Ministry of Justice announced on 22 October that it was overhauling the E-7-4 skilled worker visa programme to offer long-serving foreign workers greater job security and a clearer path to permanent settlement.

South Korea announces three new benefits for foreigners under revised skilled worker visa rules. Photo credit: Patrick Donovan, Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The decision followed a joint survey conducted in June by the Korea Immigration Service, the Korea Federation of SMEs, and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea, which gathered responses from 470 businesses and 316 foreign workers. The ministry said the survey findings directly informed the changes it chose to implement.

3 key benefits under Korea's revised E-7-4 rules

The ministry outlined three concrete improvements under the reformed system.

First, the government will launch a pilot Employment Visa Guide on HiKorea, its official portal for foreign residents and visa services. Both workers and companies will be able to use the guide to check required documents and understand how to file civil complaints.

Second, the number of documents required to extend an E-7-4 visa will be reduced from 12 or more to seven or fewer, significantly cutting the administrative burden on workers and their employers.

Third, foreign workers who remain with a single employer for an extended period will accumulate additional points based on their length of service. The ministry also announced that it would relax the residency requirements for switching to the F-2 long-term visa, which is widely seen as a stepping stone towards permanent residency in South Korea.

Korea clarifies the reforms' purpose

Korea's Ministry of Justice was explicit that these changes are not intended to expand the total number of foreign workers entering the country.

"This system reform is not about allowing more foreign workers in, but about helping those who have long contributed to Korea's industrial sites continue working under stable conditions and settle in their communities," the ministry said in its official statement.

The E-7-4 visa category applies to foreign nationals working in designated skilled occupations and has long served as a critical channel for South Korea's manufacturing and small business sectors, both of which depend heavily on experienced international labour.

42 nationalities eligible for South Korea smart entry Gate

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that South Korea had published a full list of 42 countries whose citizens could use automated Smart Entry Gates at its borders.

The list was dominated by European nations, with select Asian territories, Canada, Australia and New Zealand also qualifying.

No African country appeared on the list, meaning travellers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa had to use standard manual border checks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh