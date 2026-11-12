Canada Lists 2 Groups of People Who Can Claim Citizenship Without Living There

Canada has clarified which groups of people are eligible to claim citizenship without being resident in the country

The announcement has drawn attention from Ghanaians in the diaspora who may qualify under the outlined categories

Immigration experts say understanding the criteria is key for eligible individuals looking to secure Canadian citizenship

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Canada has outlined two specific categories of people who are entitled to claim Canadian citizenship without being required to physically reside in the country, in a development that has caught the attention of diaspora communities across Africa, including Ghanaians abroad.

According to the policy, the first group eligible for citizenship without residency comprises individuals born outside Canada to at least one Canadian parent.

Canada lists 2 groups of people who can claim citizenship without living in the country. Photo credit" DAVE CHAN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These individuals may qualify as citizens by descent, meaning their connection to Canada is established through bloodline rather than physical presence.

However, this route is subject to generational limits, and only the first generation born abroad typically qualifies automatically.

The second group includes people who were previously Canadian citizens and lost that status under old immigration laws.

Canada has taken steps through its citizenship legislation to restore citizenship to these so-called "Lost Canadians," who were stripped of their status due to outdated rules that have since been revised.

What this means for Ghanaians with Canadian ties

For Ghanaians who have Canadian-born relatives or who themselves were born to Canadian parents, this policy could open a pathway to citizenship that does not require uprooting their lives.

Ghanaian communities in cities such as Toronto and Calgary are well established, and many second-generation Ghanaian-Canadians have family members still based in Ghana who may not have been aware of their potential eligibility.

Immigration lawyers have consistently advised that individuals who believe they may fall into either category should gather relevant documentation, including birth certificates and parental citizenship records, before approaching Canadian authorities.

How interested persons can proceed

Those who think they may qualify are encouraged to engage directly with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to assess their status.

The process typically involves submitting a citizenship application or a request to establish citizenship, depending on the circumstances of each case.

For Ghanaians considering this route, consulting a certified immigration consultant or lawyer familiar with Canadian law is strongly recommended, as eligibility rules can be complex and vary based on individual circumstances.

Canada sets minimum age for foreign citizenship seekers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada had published new eligibility rules outlining a minimum age requirement for foreigners, including Ghanaians, who sought citizenship.

The policy specified the conditions applicants had to meet before they could be considered eligible to apply for Canadian citizenship.

Ghanaians who had been eyeing Canadian citizenship needed to review the updated requirements before submitting their applications.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh