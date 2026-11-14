New Zealand Skilled Residence Visa: English Language Requirements Applicants Must Meet
- Immigration New Zealand outlined English language requirements for skilled migrants applying under five residence visa pathways
- Applicants from certain English-speaking countries may qualify for an exemption without sitting a formal language test
- Ghanaian professionals with UK university qualifications could meet the requirements under specific study and residency conditions
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Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has published the English language standards that skilled migrants and their family members must meet when applying for residence under five immigration pathways.
The requirements cover the Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa, Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa, Straight to Residence Visa, Transport Work to Residence Visa, and Work to Residence Visa.
How applicants can meet the English language requirements
Main applicants can satisfy the language requirement in one of two ways: by qualifying for an exemption based on citizenship, work history, or academic background, or by passing an approved English language test.
Citizens of Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, or the United States can qualify for an exemption if they have at least five years of work or study in any of those countries, Australia, or New Zealand.
INZ notes that citizenship can be verified through passport details, so applicants do not need to submit additional supporting documents unless specifically asked.
Academic qualifications offer another route. Applicants holding a degree equivalent to a New Zealand Level 7 bachelor's qualification from Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, or the United States must have lived in the country where they obtained the qualification for at least two years.
For postgraduate qualifications at Level 8 or above from the same group of countries, that residency period is reduced to one year.
Applicants relying on this route must provide copies of their certificates and transcripts as supporting evidence.
Rules for partners and dependent children
Partners and dependent children joining a skilled migrant applicant have an additional option available to them.
Beyond the standard exemption and test routes, they may choose to enrol in English language lessons after arriving in New Zealand, at their own cost.
What this means for African professionals
The requirements carry particular significance for African professionals exploring skilled migration to New Zealand, including Ghanaians who hold recognised qualifications from universities in the United Kingdom and other eligible countries.
Such applicants may be able to demonstrate sufficient English proficiency without sitting a formal test, provided they meet the conditions around the level of their qualification and the length of time spent in the country where they studied.
New Zealand introduces minimum age requirement for citizenship
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had introduced a minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship.
The new rule could affect thousands of migrants, including Ghanaians living and working in the country.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.