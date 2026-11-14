Immigration New Zealand outlined English language requirements for skilled migrants applying under five residence visa pathways

Applicants from certain English-speaking countries may qualify for an exemption without sitting a formal language test

Ghanaian professionals with UK university qualifications could meet the requirements under specific study and residency conditions

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has published the English language standards that skilled migrants and their family members must meet when applying for residence under five immigration pathways.

The requirements cover the Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa, Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa, Straight to Residence Visa, Transport Work to Residence Visa, and Work to Residence Visa.

New Zealand explains the English Language requirements skilled residence applicants must meet. Photo by New Zealand Herald.

Source: Getty Images

How applicants can meet the English language requirements

Main applicants can satisfy the language requirement in one of two ways: by qualifying for an exemption based on citizenship, work history, or academic background, or by passing an approved English language test.

Citizens of Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, or the United States can qualify for an exemption if they have at least five years of work or study in any of those countries, Australia, or New Zealand.

INZ notes that citizenship can be verified through passport details, so applicants do not need to submit additional supporting documents unless specifically asked.

Academic qualifications offer another route. Applicants holding a degree equivalent to a New Zealand Level 7 bachelor's qualification from Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, or the United States must have lived in the country where they obtained the qualification for at least two years.

For postgraduate qualifications at Level 8 or above from the same group of countries, that residency period is reduced to one year.

Applicants relying on this route must provide copies of their certificates and transcripts as supporting evidence.

Rules for partners and dependent children

Partners and dependent children joining a skilled migrant applicant have an additional option available to them.

Beyond the standard exemption and test routes, they may choose to enrol in English language lessons after arriving in New Zealand, at their own cost.

What this means for African professionals

The requirements carry particular significance for African professionals exploring skilled migration to New Zealand, including Ghanaians who hold recognised qualifications from universities in the United Kingdom and other eligible countries.

Such applicants may be able to demonstrate sufficient English proficiency without sitting a formal test, provided they meet the conditions around the level of their qualification and the length of time spent in the country where they studied.

New Zealand introduces minimum age requirement for citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had introduced a minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship.

The new rule could affect thousands of migrants, including Ghanaians living and working in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh