New Zealand has introduced a maximum age cap of 55 for applicants seeking a Work to Residence visa

The visa targets foreign nationals employed under a Green List Tier 2 role with an accredited employer in New Zealand

Applicants must meet several conditions, including 24 months of qualifying work history in the country, before they can apply

New Zealand has updated the eligibility requirements for its Work to Residence visa, introducing a strict age cap that bars applicants who are older than 55 at the time of submission.

The revised requirements, published by Immigration New Zealand, apply to foreign nationals who are currently working in the country or who hold a job offer from an accredited employer.

New Zealand’s Work to Residence visa sets a strict 55-year age cap. Learn who qualifies. Image credit: Hagen Hopkins, Karen Vardanian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The changes carry particular significance for African professionals, including Nigerians, who form part of a growing pool of skilled workers pursuing opportunities abroad.

New Zealand's Work to Residence age cap

Under the updated rules, any applicant who has surpassed the age of 55 at the point of applying will be ineligible, regardless of the length of their service in New Zealand or the seniority of their occupation. The restriction applies universally across all qualifying roles within the scheme.

The age limit is one of several conditions applicants must satisfy. Before submitting a visa application, a candidate must have completed 24 months of work in New Zealand in a qualifying Green List Tier 2 role.

That position must be full-time and either permanent or offered under a fixed-term contract of no less than 12 months. Applicants are also required to demonstrate English language proficiency and satisfy the wage thresholds set by immigration authorities for this visa category.

What is New Zealand's Green List Tier 2?

New Zealand's Green List serves as a structured framework for identifying occupations that are in high demand within the country. Tier 2 covers roles where workers are encouraged to settle permanently but must first demonstrate that they meet the experience and qualification benchmarks associated with their occupation.

The Work to Residence visa functions as a reward mechanism for skilled workers who have already contributed to the New Zealand workforce, offering them a structured pathway toward permanent residency once all stated criteria are fulfilled at the time of application.

New Zealand lists benefits of resident visas for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had provided a breakdown of what resident visa holders can access once settled in the country, covering 11 distinct benefits spanning healthcare, education, social support and more.

These details underscore how the resident visa functions as one of the more expansive settlement pathways available to foreigners looking to put down roots in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh