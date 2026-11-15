Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment confirmed that work permit quotas for 10 occupations have been exhausted

Roles including motor mechanics, hotel managers, furniture makers and dairy farm assistants are among the affected categories

Ireland also warned applicants for meat processing jobs that the quota of 1,000 permits is nearly exhausted

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Ghanaians eyeing job opportunities in Ireland have been dealt a significant blow after the country's Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (DETE) confirmed that work permit quotas for 10 occupations have been fully used up.

The affected roles span several key industries, leaving prospective applicants in the automotive, hospitality, manufacturing and agricultural sectors with no route to apply under the General Employment Permit scheme.

Ireland releases a list of occupations closed to foreigners seeking work permits. Photos by Education Images and Pier Marco Tacca.

Source: Getty Images

10 occupations closed to new applicants

The list of occupations that have reached their permit limits, along with the dates their quotas were exhausted, is as follows:

Furniture Makers and Other Craft Woodworkers – 4 November 2026 Catering, Bar and Hotel Managers, Restaurant Managers and Publicans – 28 April 2026 Car Mechanics, Motor Mechanics, Auto Electricians and Motor Vehicle Technicians – 19 March 2026 Moulders, Core Makers and Die Casters – 26 September 2025 Paper and Wood Machine Operatives – 17 November 2025 Dairy Farm Assistants – 25 November 2025 Transport and Distribution Clerks – 8 January 2025 Vehicle Body Builders and Repairers – 13 January 2025 Vehicle Paint Technicians – 14 February 2025 HGV and Bus Mechanics – 28 February 2025

Specific caps were applied to some categories: motor mechanics were limited to 200 permits, transport and distribution clerks to 300, and vehicle body builders and vehicle paint technicians to 50 permits each.

DETE has advised that any applications already in the queue for these roles will be rejected now that the quotas are exhausted.

The department has also urged prospective applicants to refrain from submitting fresh applications for any of the affected positions.

Meat processing quota nearly exhausted

Beyond the 10 closed occupations, Ireland has signalled that meat processing jobs could be next to shut down to new applicants, according to Legit.ng.

A notice issued on August 26, 2026, disclosed that the 1,000-permit allocation for Meat Processing Operative roles was oversubscribed and close to being completely used up.

The department cautioned that once the cap is reached, any outstanding applications will face rejection.

It is worth noting that these closures do not amount to a wholesale ban on foreign workers coming to Ireland.

The restrictions target only those specific job categories whose General Employment Permit quotas have been fully allocated.

Ireland has previously introduced fresh quota rounds and extended limits for certain roles, so jobseekers affected by the current closures are advised to keep a close eye on official employment permit announcements from DETE for any updates or new openings.

Ireland sets travel limits for foreigners seeking citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland's Department of Justice had outlined strict citizenship requirements for foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Under the '5 in 9' rule, applicants must have lived legally in Ireland for five years within the previous nine, including one uninterrupted year immediately before applying.

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Source: YEN.com.gh