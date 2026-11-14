Ireland's Department of Justice published strict travel rules for foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, seeking citizenship

Applicants must meet a '5 in 9' residency rule, with one continuous year of legal residence immediately before submitting their application

Ghanaians who exceed the travel limit face automatic ineligibility, with no discretion available and application fees non-refundable

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Ghanaians pursuing Irish citizenship through naturalisation must manage their international travel carefully, as Ireland now enforces a strict 70-day limit on time spent outside the country during the final year before an application is filed.

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration confirmed the rule as part of its updated citizenship residency requirements for 2026.

The regulation forms part of a broader framework known as the "5 in 9" rule, which requires applicants to demonstrate five years of legal, reckonable residence within the nine years before applying, including one unbroken year leading up to the submission date.

Ireland sets travel limits for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking citizenship. Photos by Mondadori Portfolio and Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

How the 70-day travel limit works

The 70-day cap applies specifically to the 12-month window immediately preceding an application.

Under this calculation, the actual days of departure and return are not counted against the applicant.

As a practical illustration, a person submitting their application on November 14, 2026, would need to ensure they spent no more than 70 countable days outside Ireland between November 14, 2025, and November 13, 2026.

Those who exceed this threshold but remain below 101 days abroad may still apply, provided they can demonstrate exceptional circumstances to the Minister of Justice, such as a serious medical emergency or a severe family crisis.

For anyone absent more than 100 days within the qualifying period, the door closes entirely, with no room for discretion and no refund on the application fee.

Residency periods that do not qualify

Not all time spent living in Ireland counts towards the five-year requirement.

According to Legit.ng, the department excludes time spent on Stamp 2 or Stamp 2A student permissions, periods during which an applicant lacked valid immigration status, and time spent awaiting a protection decision before receiving formal status.

Officials advise prospective applicants to keep detailed travel records, regularly check passport stamps, and avoid extended trips abroad in the months leading up to their intended application date.

For Ghanaians with the goal of securing Irish citizenship, the difference between approval and a delayed application may come down to how well they track and manage their time outside the country.

Ireland sets minimum age for foreigners seeking citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland had introduced a minimum age requirement for foreign nationals applying for citizenship.

The government has also outlined three application routes for children who do not qualify for Irish nationality independently, with each requiring a separate form.

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Source: YEN.com.gh