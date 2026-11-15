Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced updated Express Entry provisions on October 16, targeting five key sectors

Healthcare, skilled trades, engineering, technology and education workers in high-wage roles could gain a competitive edge in the residency pool

Ghanaian and other African professionals eyeing the Japa route may find new opportunities

Canada has signalled a clearer path to permanent residence for skilled foreign workers in five specific industries as part of updates to its Express Entry immigration system announced on October 16, 2026.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that workers in healthcare, skilled trades, engineering, technology and education could enjoy an advantage when competing for permanent residence invitations, provided their occupations meet a defined wage threshold.

Canada names five industries that could boost foreign workers' permanent residence chances. Photos by Anadolu and Luke Dray.

Source: Getty Images

Under the revised framework, a high-wage occupation must carry a median salary at least 1.3 times the national median wage across Canada's entire workforce.

Crucially, the benchmark is pegged to the typical earnings of an occupation rather than what an individual applicant currently earns or has previously earned.

How the Express Entry programme works

Canada's Express Entry programme ranks candidates through the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which weighs factors such as age, educational background, language ability and work experience.

Candidates who score above the cut-off point in a given draw receive Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residence, as cited by Legit.ng.

Workers in the five identified sectors who also satisfy the applicable wage benchmark could find themselves more competitively positioned within the Express Entry pool.

However, sector eligibility alone does not guarantee an invitation; overall CRS scores and the specific cut-off thresholds for each draw remain decisive.

What this means for Ghanaian professionals

For Ghanaian professionals and other African workers exploring the japa route to Canada, the updated provisions offer a clearer sense of which career paths may carry additional weight in the immigration process.

Healthcare professionals, engineers, technology specialists, educators and skilled tradespeople are among the groups that Canada continues to actively seek to fill gaps in its labour market.

The policy underscores the country's broader strategy of using skilled immigration to sustain economic growth and address workforce shortages across critical sectors.

Professionals considering this route should note that qualifying occupations and competitive CRS scores together determine selection outcomes, making early preparation and language proficiency particularly important for prospective applicants.

Canada announces plans for foreign workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced plans to extend the maximum employment period for low-wage temporary foreign workers from 12 months to two years.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab said the government would collaborate with provincial and territorial authorities to align the programme with local labour demands.

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Source: YEN.com.gh