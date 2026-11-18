The UK government confirmed its 2027 seasonal worker visa allocations for the horticulture and poultry sectors

Horticulture growers retained the same 41,000-visa allocation as 2026, giving operators early notice for recruitment planning

The poultry sector received 1,900 visas, a figure the government said reflects current industry demand

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The United Kingdom government has confirmed its seasonal worker visa allocations for 2027, setting aside a combined 42,900 places across the horticulture and poultry sectors.

The announcement was made in 2026, providing growers, poultry producers, and licensed scheme operators with significant lead time to organise their recruitment pipelines before the season begins.

The UK confirms 42,900 seasonal worker visas for 2027: 41,000 for horticulture and 1,900 for poultry. Image credit: Carl Court, Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

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UK horticulture and poultry allocations for 2027

Horticulture will receive 41,000 seasonal worker visas, matching the allocation it was granted in 2026. The poultry sector has been assigned 1,900 visas, a figure the government says aligns with what industry experts identified as the sector's current operational needs.

Under the Seasonal Worker visa scheme, overseas nationals may enter the UK for up to six months to fulfil specific roles within eligible industries.

Workers must be sponsored by a licensed scheme operator, who carries responsibility for sourcing labour and ensuring compliance with the terms of the visa.

In horticulture, roles typically cover fruit and vegetable picking, packing, and general farm-based work. Poultry positions are centred on meat processing and production facilities.

Farming roadmap and sector growth plans

Alongside the visa announcement, the government referenced its Farming Roadmap, a long-term strategic document extending to 2050 that outlines steps to be taken in partnership with the agricultural industry.

Sector Growth Plans are also in development, with horticulture and poultry named as the initial focus areas. The government indicated these plans are designed to give businesses greater confidence to commit to long-term investment.

The Low Pay Commission plays an advisory role in this process, working with the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade on the National Living Wage. The Commission draws on evidence from farmers, workers' representatives, and other employers to assess how wage changes affect costs and competitiveness across both sectors.

The figures were set out in a written parliamentary question on seasonal worker allocations, which outlined the considerations used to determine sector-specific limits.

UK removes 2 countries from ETA visa-waiver scheme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has updated its Electronic Travel Authorisation policy.

The Home Office has removed two countries from the list of nations whose citizens must obtain an ETA before entering Britain.

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Source: YEN.com.gh