The United Kingdom's Crime and Policing Act 2026 introduced a new criminal offence targeting identity-concealing items in designated public areas

Section 157 of the Act, which came into force on June 29, 2026, applies specifically to public places within localities designated under Section 158

Anyone convicted under the new law faces up to one month in prison, a fine, or both, though several exemptions exist under the legislation

The United Kingdom has criminalised the wearing or use of any item that conceals a person's identity in designated public areas, under a provision of the Crime and Policing Act 2026 that took effect on June 29, 2026.

Section 157 of the Act, titled "Offence of concealing identity at protests," establishes that a person commits an offence if they are present in a public place within a locality designated under Section 158 of the same legislation and are wearing or otherwise using any item to conceal their own identity or the identity of another person.

The UK’s Crime and Policing Act 2026 makes identity concealment an offence in designated public areas, with health, religious and work exemptions. Image credit: Anadolu, shomos uddin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the law covers

The offence is broadly framed, meaning it could potentially apply to a wide range of objects depending on how they are used in a given situation, rather than targeting specific items by name.

Upon conviction, an individual faces up to one month in imprisonment, a fine, or both penalties simultaneously.

However, the law includes several defined exemptions designed to protect individuals with legitimate reasons for covering their faces.

A person will not be found guilty if they can demonstrate that the item was worn for health-related purposes, in connection with religious observance, or as part of their professional duties. These carve-outs mean that medical mask wearers, individuals adhering to faith-based dress requirements, and workers required to use protective equipment remain outside the scope of the offence.

How and when the offence applies

The application of the offence is also subject to procedural conditions linked to the designation process outlined in Section 158. During an initial designation period, a prosecution can only proceed if the conditions specified under Section 158(2) have been met. Similarly, any further period directed under Section 158(3) requires compliance with Section 158(4) before the offence can be enforced.

This means the law does not operate as a blanket prohibition across all public spaces in the United Kingdom. It is activated on a locality-by-locality basis, depending on whether the relevant designation and procedural requirements have been satisfied in a given area.

Kuwait warns female workers against seven clothing types

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuwait had banned female employees from wearing seven specific categories of clothing in the workplace.

The guidelines detail exactly what women are not permitted to wear while on the job, ranging from casual everyday pieces to clothing considered revealing or inappropriate for a formal setting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh