The Australian Government announced higher work visa fees targeting a specific age group of applicants

The new fee structure affects Ghanaians and other nationals seeking work opportunities in Australia

Prospective applicants face significantly steeper costs under the revised visa pricing policy

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The Australian Government has introduced a tiered work visa fee structure that places a heavier financial burden on older applicants seeking employment opportunities in the country.

Under the revised policy, applicants aged 45 and above will be required to pay considerably more for work visas than their younger counterparts.

Australia raises its work visa fees for applicants above a certain age group. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The move is part of Australia's broader effort to attract younger workers into its labour market, prioritising those who can contribute over a longer working life.

Higher fees for older Australian work visa applicants

The increased fee applies specifically to the Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa, also known as the subclass 482 visa.

Applicants between 45 and 55 years old will pay AUD 4,770 (approximately GH¢19,585) for the primary applicant, while those aged 56 and above face a fee of AUD 9,540 (approximately GH¢39,170).

By contrast, applicants under 45 pay the standard rate of AUD 3,115 (approximately GH¢12,793).

The policy effectively makes it more expensive for mid-career and senior professionals to pursue work pathways in Australia, raising questions about age-based discrimination in immigration pricing.

What this means for Ghanaians eyeing Australia

For Ghanaians considering Australia as a work destination, the financial implications are significant.

Many skilled professionals from Ghana, including nurses, engineers, and IT specialists, have increasingly looked to Australia as a viable option for career advancement.

At the current fee levels, older Ghanaian applicants could be paying as much as GH¢39,170 upfront for a visa application alone, before factoring in travel, relocation, and other associated costs.

This could deter a substantial number of experienced professionals from pursuing the Australian work visa route.

Australia has been actively recruiting skilled workers from Africa, including Ghana, to address shortages in its healthcare, construction, and technology sectors.

However, the age-based pricing model may narrow the pool of Ghanaian applicants who can realistically afford the process.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the official Australian Department of Home Affairs for the most up-to-date information on visa categories and eligibility requirements before beginning any application process.

Australia explains how foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh