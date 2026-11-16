The US government published eligibility conditions that foreign nationals married to American citizens must meet before applying for naturalisation

Foreign spouses must hold lawful permanent residence for at least three years, compared to five years required for most other applicants

Physical presence, continuous residence, and an active marital union are all mandatory conditions under Section 319(a) of the INA

The United States government has published the full set of conditions that foreign nationals married to American citizens must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

Under Section 319(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), spouses of US citizens qualify for a shorter path to naturalisation than most other permanent residents.

USCIS explains naturalisation eligibility for spouses of US citizens: three-year residence. Image credit: Kevin Dietsch, Yellow Dog Productions/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rather than the standard five-year waiting period, married applicants need only three years of lawful permanent residence before filing Form N-400, the Application for Naturalisation.

What foreign spouses must prove before filing

Holding a green card for three years is not, on its own, sufficient to qualify. During that three-year period, the applicant must have been physically present in the United States for a minimum of 18 months and must have lived in a genuine, ongoing marital union with their US citizen spouse throughout the same window.

Additional conditions apply at the point of application. Candidates must be at least 18 years old when they submit their form and must have resided for at least three months in the state or US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) district that covers their home address.

Continuous residence must be maintained after filing

The obligations do not end once the application is submitted. USCIS requires applicants to maintain continuous residence in the United States from the date of filing all the way through to the date they are naturalised. Any extended absence abroad during the period in which the application is being processed could jeopardise eligibility.

The continuous residence requirement and the physical presence requirement run in parallel but are treated as separate conditions.

An applicant must satisfy both: maintaining lawful permanent residence for three years and being physically present in the country for at least half of that period. Meeting one does not automatically satisfy the other.

The guidance, which appears on the USCIS official website, applies to all foreign nationals pursuing naturalisation through marriage to a US citizen in 2026.

US sets new travel limits for citizenship applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had announced new travel restrictions aimed at foreign nationals currently pursuing American citizenship through the naturalisation process.

Applicants for naturalisation are now barred from spending more than 30 consecutive days outside the United States while their applications are pending.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh