The United States government created a special immigration provision that gives nationals of one African country a unique route to permanent residency

The Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Programme was enacted under the National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2020

Eligible Liberians living in the US can also include qualifying family members in their Green Card applications

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Liberian nationals living in the United States have access to a dedicated Green Card pathway that is not available to any other African country, through a provision known as the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Programme, or LRIF.

US lists one country qualified for the special US green card route. Photo Source: Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/YURI CORTEZ

Source: Getty Images

The provision was written into law as part of the National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2020, making Liberia the sole African nation with this kind of direct route to lawful permanent residency through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

What the US' LRIF programme covers

Unlike the standard immigration process, the LRIF provision was designed specifically for Liberian nationals already residing in the United States who wish to adjust their status and become lawful permanent residents without going through the conventional visa route.

The programme extends beyond individual applicants. Qualifying family members who are already in the country are also covered. This includes spouses, unmarried children under 21 years of age, and unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 and above, as long as they meet the relevant eligibility requirements.

To apply, individuals must submit Form I-485, formally known as the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, to USCIS. The agency strongly advises applicants to read the form's instructions in full before filing. Those whose applications are being processed may also be eligible to apply for work authorisation in the meantime.

How Liberians can apply for US Green Card

USCIS maintains a dedicated section on its official website that outlines eligibility criteria, grounds of inadmissibility, and step-by-step guidance on how to adjust status under the LRIF provision.

For Liberian nationals who have been uncertain about where they stand with their immigration status, this programme offers a formal, structured route to securing permanent residency for themselves and their immediate family members who qualify.

US' limit for citizenship applicants to retake test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had published guidance on what happens when a naturalisation applicant fails the English or civics test

USCIS confirmed that applicants who fail one section at their first interview are scheduled for a retest within a strict timeframe

The agency also clarified several related rules, including requirements around original documents and official study materials for the civics test

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Source: YEN.com.gh