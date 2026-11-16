Norway's Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has published strict conditions children under 18 must meet to qualify for Norwegian citizenship

Children aged two to 18 with at least one Norwegian parent are among those eligible to apply under the new rules

A key travel restriction caps the time applicants can spend outside Norway during the two-year qualifying period

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Norway has introduced firm travel restrictions for children under the age of 18 applying for Norwegian citizenship, with the country's immigration authority outlining the specific conditions applicants must satisfy.

Norway's Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has published strict conditions children under 18 must meet to qualify for Norwegian citizenship. Credit: Julien Behal

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The Directorate of Immigration (UDI) published the requirements, which apply to children aged between two and 18 who have at least one Norwegian parent or who apply together with one parent.

To be eligible, a child must hold a valid Norwegian residence permit and must be living in the country on a full-time basis. Children who do not yet hold a permanent residence permit are required to renew any temporary permit at least one month before it lapses.

Submitting a citizenship application does not, by itself, grant the right to remain in Norway. A core requirement is continuous residence in Norway for the two years immediately before the application is submitted, and each residence permit held during that period must have been valid for a minimum of one year.

The travel restrictions represent one of the most exacting aspects of the requirements. During the two-year qualifying period, a child cannot have spent more than two months outside Norway in any single calendar year.

Separately, the total time a child has spent inside Norway without a valid permit must not exceed two months across the full two-year window, calculated from the date UDI makes its decision on the application.

The combined effect of these rules means families with children pursuing Norwegian citizenship must plan any travel abroad with care. Even a modest overshoot of the permitted time outside the country could disqualify a child from meeting the residence criteria, forcing families to restart the process or delay their application.

Source: YEN.com.gh