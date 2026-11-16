Norway's Directorate of Immigration (UDI) outlined specific conditions children between ages 2 and 18 must satisfy to obtain citizenship

A parent or legal guardian must file the application on the child's behalf, and children aged 12 and above must give their consent

Children aged 15 and older must provide a criminal record certificate, and any conviction or ongoing investigation could delay the process

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Norway's immigration authority, the Directorate of Immigration (UDI), has detailed the conditions children under 18 years old must fulfil to acquire Norwegian citizenship.

Norway lists 5 conditions for children under 18 to obtain Norwegian citizenship. Photo source: @norgenews

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The process covers applicants between the ages of two and 18 who either have a Norwegian parent or are applying at the same time as a parent.

Because these applicants are minors, Norwegian law requires that a parent submit the citizenship application on the child's behalf.

Where both parents are no longer alive or have lost parental responsibility, the child's legal guardian steps in to handle the process. Children who are 12 years or older must also provide their personal consent before any application is filed for them.

Norway Citizenship: Full requirements for children

UDI has set out five conditions that must all be met before a child's application can be approved.

First, the child must hold a valid residence permit and must be physically present in Norway both when the application is submitted and when UDI processes it. Second, the child's identity must be confirmed, usually through a valid passport. Third, the child must have lived continuously in Norway for at least two years immediately before the application date, holding residence permits that were each valid for a minimum of one year.

Fourth, during those two years, the child must not have spent more than two months per calendar year outside Norway, nor more than two months inside Norway without a valid permit in place.

Fifth, children aged 15 and above carry an additional obligation: they must obtain a criminal record certificate that is no more than three months old at the time of their police appointment to submit their documents. Any recorded conviction, police fine, or active criminal investigation has the potential to slow down the process.

Norway now permits dual citizenship

One significant change that took effect on 1 January 2020 removed the requirement for applicants to give up their existing citizenship before acquiring Norwegian status. Children who qualify can now hold Norwegian citizenship alongside their original nationality.

However, UDI cautions that some countries do not allow their nationals to hold two citizenships simultaneously, which means a child could automatically lose their birth country's citizenship once Norwegian status is granted. Families are strongly advised to check with the relevant embassy of their home country, or consult official sources, before proceeding with an application.

It is also worth noting that applying for citizenship does not, in itself, guarantee the right to remain in Norway.

Norway opens over 34,000 vacancies

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Norway had recorded roughly 34,000 job vacancies, which prompted authorities to identify the sectors that struggled most to find workers.

The Norwegian government listed nine occupations where labour shortages were most acute, spanning healthcare, construction and education.

Skilled foreign workers who met Norway's requirements were eligible to apply for positions across the identified shortage occupations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh