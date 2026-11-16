Australia's Department of Home Affairs introduced updated rules governing which family members can be added to a Temporary Graduate visa

The new rules differ depending on whether an applicant is applying for their first or second subclass 485 visa

Newborn children face separate conditions based on where they were born, with key deadlines that applicants must observe

Australia's Department of Home Affairs updated the rules on which family members can be included in a Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) application, with the changes taking effect from 13 November 2026.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs introduced updated rules governing which family members can be added to a Temporary Graduate visa. Credit: Nicolas Economou

Source: Getty Images

The eligibility requirements for primary applicants remain unchanged. However, which family members qualify for inclusion now depends entirely on the applicant's specific circumstances and which application route applies to them.

According to the Australian Department for Home Affairs, applicants lodging their first subclass 485, family members must satisfy at least one of three conditions: they currently hold a Student visa as a dependant, they held a Student visa on 2 October 2026 as a dependant, or they held a Student visa as a dependant within the previous six months.

Applicants submitting a second 485 face a different set of requirements. In that case, family members must either currently hold a Temporary Graduate visa as a dependant or have held one as a dependant within the last six months.

Under both pathways, only family members who appeared on the previous visa can be carried over. The rules do not permit applicants to introduce new family members through this route. All eligible family members must apply simultaneously with the primary applicant and cannot be added at a later stage as subsequent entrants.

The Department has established separate conditions for newborn children based on their place of birth.

Children born outside Australia after the applicant's most recent Student visa or Temporary Graduate visa was granted may be included in either a first or second 485 application. However, the applicant and the child must lodge their applications at the same time. Once a visa has been granted, an overseas-born newborn cannot be added to it.

Children born in Australia while their parent holds a Temporary Graduate visa automatically hold a subclass 485 as a dependant, with no separate application required. The applicant is, however, obliged to notify the Department of Home Affairs of the birth.

The Department has issued a caution regarding the ImmiAccount online portal. The system may allow applicants to list family members who do not actually meet the eligibility criteria. Being able to enter someone's details in the portal does not confirm they qualify.

If a family member is added to an application despite not meeting the requirements, their application will be considered invalid and will not be eligible for merits review. Where that person's visa has already expired, they may find themselves unable to apply for a new one.

Three limited exception categories do exist that allow new family members, not previously listed on a visa, to be included in an application. These are not the primary pathway for most applicants and apply only in specific circumstances.

Applicants must be physically present in Australia at the time of lodgement, though family members may be located inside or outside the country.

Australia waives 4-year citizenship wait for 3 foreigner categories

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had announced that three categories of foreign nationals would be exempt from the standard four-year permanent residency requirement.

The change reflects the government's recognition that certain groups have already demonstrated sufficient ties to the country without needing to fulfil the full waiting period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh