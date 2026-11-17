The UK Home Office published official guidance outlining which foreign applicants may be exempt from attending a first British passport interview

The exemptions cover seven distinct groups, including applicants aged 70 and above, Armed Forces personnel, and Windrush scheme beneficiaries

Meeting any of the listed criteria does not automatically guarantee a waiver, as officials assess each application on a case-by-case basis

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The United Kingdom's Home Office has published official guidance identifying seven categories of foreign nationals applying for their first British passport who may not be required to attend a mandatory interview as part of the process.

The guidance, published on the UK government website, makes clear that an interview may be waived when the Home Office already holds sufficient information to confirm an applicant's identity.

UK Home Office guidance lists seven groups who may avoid a first British passport interview. Image credit: Ridofranz, Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

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The decision rests entirely with officials and is determined on an individual basis.

Who qualifies for a UK passport interview exemption

The seven categories covered by the guidance are as follows. Foreign applicants aged 70 and above may be exempt, although the waiver is withheld where fraud concerns exist or where an applicant has reported three or more passports lost or stolen in the preceding ten years.

Holders of a British Overseas Territories passport may also qualify, as may individuals who obtained British citizenship through naturalisation within the last 24 months, provided Home Office records can confirm their photograph and personal details. That exemption may not apply if the applicant has since changed their name.

Members of the UK Armed Forces applying through the dedicated Armed Forces application route are also listed, along with their dependants, provided the dependants applied through the same route and their details are verifiable through Home Office records.

Staff of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and their dependants may be exempt when applying specifically for a Diplomatic or Official passport.

Finally, beneficiaries of the Windrush scheme who submit a Home Office status letter from the Windrush Taskforce may qualify, so long as the letter clearly confirms their nationality or immigration status and there are no concerns about fraud or errors in the document.

Interview waiver is not guaranteed

Across all seven categories, the Home Office must be satisfied that it holds adequate information to verify an applicant's identity before proceeding without an interview. Officials assess every application individually, meaning that falling within one of the listed groups does not constitute an automatic exemption from the process.

UK limits foreigners’ days abroad when applying for settlement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced a limit on how much time foreigners pursuing permanent settlement can spend outside the country during the qualifying period.

Applicants must not be absent from the UK for more than 180 days within any 12-month period while completing their required continuous residence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh