Ireland's Immigration Service confirmed that foreigners can now submit citizenship by naturalisation applications entirely through an online portal

The process requires applicants to meet a points-based document system of 150 points per year of residence in Ireland

A non-refundable fee of €175 must be paid before Ireland will formally process any naturalisation submission

Ireland has launched an online portal through which foreign nationals can apply for citizenship by naturalisation without visiting a government office in person, the Irish Immigration Service has confirmed.

The portal allows applicants to complete and submit the entire citizenship application from their devices, with the Immigration Service publishing a step-by-step guide outlining what is required at each stage of the process.

Ireland’s new online naturalisation portal lets foreign nationals apply for citizenship fully online, requiring 150 points per residence year. Image credit: picture alliance, Hinterhaus/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the application process requires

All documents uploaded to the portal must be certified copies, verified by a qualified witness. Acceptable witnesses include a practising solicitor, Commissioner for Oaths, Peace Commissioner, or Notary Public.

The portal operates on a points-based document system. Applicants must submit both proof of identity and proof of residency documents that each reach a minimum of 150 points for every year they have lived in Ireland. Those with longer periods of residence will therefore need to gather a greater volume of supporting documentation to meet the threshold across all years of stay.

Applicants seeking citizenship on the basis of marriage to, or civil partnership with, an Irish citizen must also include a Statutory Declaration as part of their submission. This declaration must be signed before a practising solicitor, Commissioner for Oaths, Peace Commissioner, or Notary Public. Adults applying in their own right are additionally required to tick a Statutory Declaration box within the application form, confirming that they understand the form and that all information provided is accurate.

Ireland citizenship application fee

Before the Irish Immigration Service will formally accept any naturalisation application, a non-refundable fee of €175 must be paid through the online portal at the point of submission. No application will proceed without this payment being completed.

The Immigration Service has urged applicants to carefully review all uploaded materials before submitting, ensuring that every required document has been included and correctly certified. The service noted that incomplete applications risk delays or could affect the final outcome of a citizenship request.

Ireland closes 10 occupations to foreign work permit applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians hoping for job opportunities in Ireland had suffered a setback after the country's Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (DETE) confirmed that work permit quotas for 10 occupations were full.

The affected roles leave prospective applicants in the automotive, hospitality, manufacturing and agricultural sectors without a route to apply under the General Employment Permit scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh