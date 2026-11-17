The UK government has outlined a strict travel limit for foreigners working towards Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR)

Any applicant who spends more than 180 days outside the UK within a 12-month period risks failing the continuous residence requirement

The rules vary depending on immigration route, and the UK government is urging applicants to review their specific conditions carefully

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United Kingdom has introduced a clear cap on how much time foreigners pursuing permanent settlement can spend outside the country during the qualifying period.

UK sets rules on time foreigners can spend outside the country before settlement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/SmilingSatuma

Source: Getty Images

Under the rules governing Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), applicants must not be absent from the UK for more than 180 days within any single 12-month period while completing their required continuous residence. Breaching this threshold could cause an applicant to fall short of the residence requirement altogether, putting their entire settlement bid at risk.

UK's 180-day absence limit explained

The UK government has confirmed that satisfying the continuous residence condition is non-negotiable for anyone seeking to qualify for settlement. Spending an extended period abroad within a given 12-month window is enough to disqualify an applicant from meeting that standard.

The guidance also addresses a specific cohort: those whose immigration permission was granted under rules that were in place before 11 January 2018. For these individuals, the same 180-day limit applies, but it is calculated across any consecutive 12-month period running up to the date the settlement application is actually submitted, unless their particular case qualifies for a stated exemption.

UK's exceptions depend on individual immigration routes

Not every applicant is bound by the same conditions. The government's guidance acknowledges that exceptions exist and that the terms attached to a person's immigration permission can differ significantly from one route to another.

Because of this variation, what constitutes a breach for one applicant may not apply to another. The UK government is therefore urging all prospective settlers to thoroughly examine the rules specific to their immigration route before booking any international travel. Failing to do so could result in an accidental violation of the residence requirement, potentially derailing years of progress towards permanent settlement.

UK confirms minimum age for Skilled Worker Visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had confirmed that foreign nationals must be at least 18 years old before submitting a Skilled Worker visa application

Underage applicants face automatic disqualification, with their applications rejected outright regardless of job offers or sponsorship

Young people who already have sponsorship lined up must wait until their 18th birthday before they can proceed with the process

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh