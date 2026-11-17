The Australian government published data on the 15 occupations that attracted the most skilled work visa grants in recent years

The figures span two full financial years and partial data up to December 2025, covering both the Temporary Skills Shortage and Skills in Demand visas

Healthcare, technology, trades, and professional services all feature on the list, signalling where Australia's labour demand is strongest

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The Australian government has released official data identifying the 15 occupations that received the highest number of skilled work visa grants, offering foreign workers a clearer picture of where labour demand is concentrated in the country.

The figures draw from grants issued under both the Temporary Skills Shortage visa and the Skills in Demand visa.

Australia's 15 leading skilled work visa occupations reveal demand across healthcare, tech and trades Image credit: Matt Jelonek, Solskin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The data covers the full financial years of 2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025, alongside partial figures for the 2025 to 2026 financial year recorded up to 31 December 2025.

Australia's 15 most in-demand skilled occupations

Chefs topped the list, followed by general practitioners and resident medical officers in second place. Motor mechanics ranked third, with software and applications programmers in fourth. Nursing support and personal care workers came fifth, while registered nurses placed sixth.

Advertising and marketing professionals ranked seventh, accountants eighth, and cooks ninth. Structural steel and welding trades workers placed tenth, followed by ICT business and systems analysts in eleventh. Mechanical engineering draftspersons and technicians came twelfth, management and organisation analysts thirteenth, child carers fourteenth, and ICT support and test engineers fifteenth.

Eligibility requirements for skilled visa applicants

The spread of occupations reflects the range of industries Australia has been drawing on from the international labour market, spanning healthcare, technology, the trades, and professional services.

Inclusion on the list does not, however, guarantee visa eligibility. The Australian government has made clear that all applicants must still satisfy occupation-specific requirements, skills assessments, sponsorship conditions, and any additional criteria relevant to the visa subclass they are applying for before a grant can be approved.

The release of this data provides a useful reference point for prospective applicants weighing up their options in Australia's skilled migration system.

EU names 42 shortage occupations open to foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the European Union had named 42 jobs facing critical workforce shortages across its member states.

The regulation classifies each shortage occupation using ISCO-08 codes, the internationally recognised standard for categorising jobs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh