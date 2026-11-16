The European Union formally identified 42 occupations facing critical workforce shortages across all member states in a 2026 regulation

The shortage list spans healthcare, engineering, construction, IT, transport, and domestic services, covering both highly skilled and semi-skilled roles

The regulation uses internationally recognised ISCO-08 codes to classify each occupation, from medical doctors to cleaners and bus drivers

The European Union has officially identified 42 occupations facing critical workforce shortages across its member states, publishing the findings in a formal regulation in 2026 that could significantly influence labour migration and workforce policy across the bloc.

The regulation, catalogued in the EU's official legal register, classifies each shortage occupation using ISCO-08 codes, the internationally recognised standard for categorising jobs.

EU identifies 42 shortage occupations in 2026, from doctors and engineers to cleaners and drivers. Image credit: Thierry Monasse, David Sacks/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The scope of the list reflects the breadth of Europe's labour gap, spanning roles from highly specialised professionals to essential service and trade workers.

Full list of EU shortage occupations

The 42 occupations identified in the regulation cover a wide range of sectors. In healthcare, the list includes generalist and specialist medical practitioners, nursing professionals, nursing associate professionals, and healthcare assistants. Engineering roles identified include civil, electrical, environmental, chemical, mechanical, and industrial and production engineers, as well as mechanical and electrical engineering technicians and physical and engineering science technicians.

The information technology sector features prominently, with systems analysts, software developers, web and multimedia developers, application programmers, and other software and applications developers and analysts all included.

Construction trades make up a substantial portion of the list, covering bricklayers, concrete placers, carpenters and joiners, roofers, plasterers, plumbers and pipe fitters, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics, welders and flame cutters, sheet metal workers, structural metal preparers and erectors, metalworking machine tool operators, building electricians, and electrical mechanics and fitters.

The remaining occupations span transport, with bus and tram drivers and heavy truck and lorry drivers included, alongside accountants, cooks, waiters, butchers and fishmongers, motor vehicle mechanics, agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics, environmental protection professionals, and cleaners and helpers in offices, hotels and other establishments.

Why the EU shortage list matters

The regulation carries particular weight because it establishes a union-wide baseline. These occupations are recognised as being in shortage not in individual countries alone, but across the European bloc as a whole.

Formal classification of this kind can directly shape work permit policy, points-based immigration systems, and bilateral labour agreements between EU member states and third countries.

sFor workers across Africa and other regions considering opportunities in Europe, the list provides a clear signal of where demand is strongest and where skilled or semi-skilled migrants may find the most accessible pathways into the European labour market.

Ireland closes 10 occupations to foreign work permit applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (DETE) have confirmed that work permit quotas for 10 occupations were full.

The affected roles leave prospective applicants in the automotive, hospitality, manufacturing and agricultural sectors with no route to apply under the General Employment Permit scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh