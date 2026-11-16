The UAE government has published the official eligibility criteria for its five-year Green Residency programme on the ICP website

Three categories of applicants qualify for the self-sponsored permit, each with distinct financial and professional conditions

Skilled workers must hold at least a bachelor's degree and earn a minimum of AED 15,000 per month to be eligible

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The United Arab Emirates government has officially outlined the conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for its five-year Green Residency permit, publishing the full eligibility criteria on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The programme covers three distinct applicant categories: skilled workers, freelancers and self-employed individuals, and investors or business partners, each subject to its own set of requirements.

The UAE has published Green Residency eligibility rules for skilled workers, freelancers and investors. Image credit: Antonio Masiello, Moussa81/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for skilled workers

Foreigners applying under the skilled worker category must hold a valid employment contract within the UAE, possess a minimum qualification of a bachelor's degree, and earn at least AED 15,000 per month. Additionally, applicants must carry a professional classification of level 1, 2, or 3 as determined by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

What freelancers and investors must show

Freelancers and self-employed applicants face a different set of conditions. They are required to hold a freelance or self-employment permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, present either a bachelor's degree or a recognised specialised diploma, and demonstrate verified freelance income of at least AED 360,000 per year over the preceding two years.

Investors and business partners form the third eligible group. To qualify, they must provide proof of investment in or contribution to a business operating within the UAE, alongside all necessary licences and approvals from the relevant authorities.

About the UAE Green Residency

Unlike conventional UAE residency arrangements, which are typically tied to an employer or sponsor, the Green Residency functions as a self-sponsored permit. It allows eligible foreigners to live and work in the country for five years without requiring a sponsoring employer.

The programme is designed to attract qualified professionals, independent earners, and entrepreneurs who can demonstrate clear economic contribution to the UAE. It forms part of a broader government strategy to diversify the country's resident talent pool and offer long-term stability to foreigners who meet the financial and professional thresholds the authorities have set.

UAE sets key condition for six-country visa route

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had widened access to one of its visa categories, bringing six new nationalities into eligibility, including two African countries.

The update now covers both 14-day and 60-day visa options for citizens of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh