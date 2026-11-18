Japan's Immigration Services Agency has outlined the exact conditions foreign nationals must meet to qualify for permanent residence in the country

Applicants must have spent at least five of the required 10 years on a work or residence visa, not any general category of stay

Japan also scrutinises time spent outside the country, with extended absences potentially resulting in a negative assessment of an application

Japan's Immigration Services Agency has published detailed eligibility conditions for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence, with the minimum qualifying period set at 10 years of continuous stay in the country.

Japan's Immigration Services Agency has outlined the exact conditions foreign nationals must meet to qualify for permanent residence in the country. Credit: David Mareuil

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Under the official guidelines, applicants must have been residing in Japan for at least a decade at the point of submission. Of that period, at least five years must have been spent on a work visa or a residence visa specifically. Time spent under other categories of stay does not satisfy this portion of the requirement.

Applicants are also required to hold the longest available period of stay under their current visa status, as defined in the Enforcement Regulations of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. This condition is designed to ensure that those applying are genuinely settled in the country on a long-term basis rather than simply present.

Absences from Japan are examined carefully as part of the process. If an applicant has spent six months or more outside the country on a single trip without valid justification within the preceding 10 years, or has accumulated two years and six months or more of time abroad during that same window, the application will generally receive a negative evaluation.

Financial independence and national interest test

Economic self-sufficiency forms a central part of what Japanese authorities describe as the "national interest" requirement. Applicants must show they are capable of supporting themselves financially and are unlikely to draw on public funds. Where this standard is met, it counts as a positive factor in the overall assessment of the application.

A transitional arrangement applies to applications submitted before 31 March 2027. During this period, applicants holding a three-year period of stay will be treated as though they hold the longest available period of stay, easing one element of the qualifying criteria.

A similar concession covers first-time permanent residence applications submitted on or after 1 April 2027, where the applicant held a three-year stay period as of 31 March 2027 and a decision on the application is reached before that period expires.

Japan offers ePassport entry to 8 nations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Japan introduced an updated entry arrangement that could make travel easier for citizens of selected countries

The latest guidelines highlighted a specific passport requirement travellers had to meet to benefit from the exemption.

The development also highlighted how the policy had expanded across several countries over the years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh