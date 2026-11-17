Norway's Directorate of Immigration published requirements covering income, language ability, and length of stay for permanent residence applicants

Applicants must demonstrate earnings of at least NOK 341,373 in the year before they apply, among other financial conditions

Foreigners with criminal convictions or a history of compulsory psychiatric treatment may face longer waiting periods before a decision is made

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Norway has outlined the requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be considered for a permanent residence permit, with guidelines covering everything from income levels to language proficiency.

Norway lists 5 conditions foreigners must meet to get permanent residence. Photo source

Source: UGC

The conditions were published by Norway's Directorate of Immigration (UDI) and are aimed at adult applicants. According to the UDI, five core requirements must be in place for a permanent residence application to proceed.

Norway's 5 permanent residence requirements

The first condition requires applicants to hold a valid residence permit at the time of application and to still be complying with the terms of that permit. Secondly, applicants must pay an application fee before the process can begin.

Regarding length of stay, applicants must have lived continuously in Norway for either three or five years, depending on their individual circumstances, though exemptions apply in certain cases.

A financial threshold forms the fourth requirement. Applicants must demonstrate that they earned at least NOK 341,373 during the year before their application. This income must be the applicant's own, unless they qualify for one of the recognised exemptions.

Language ability rounds out the five conditions. Applicants are required to pass an oral Norwegian language test at a minimum of level A2, alongside a social studies assessment conducted in a language they can understand. Exemptions are also available under this condition for qualifying individuals.

When Norway PR applicants may face delays

The UDI notes that most requirements, except for the income condition, must be satisfied at the point when the authority or police reach a final decision on an application. Applicants who do not yet meet the criteria are encouraged to renew their existing residence permit and wait until they are eligible before submitting a permanent residence application.

An additional factor can complicate the process. Those who have been convicted of a criminal offence or who have undergone compulsory psychiatric treatment may face a longer waiting period before permanent residence is granted.

Norway: 5 conditions for foreign children's citizenship

YEN.com.gh also reported that Norway had outlined specific conditions children between ages 2 and 18 must satisfy to obtain citizenship.

A parent or legal guardian must file the application on the child's behalf, and children aged 12 and above must give their consent.

Children aged 15 and older must provide a criminal record certificate, and any conviction or ongoing investigation could delay the process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh