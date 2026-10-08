Japan has introduced an updated entry arrangement that could make travel easier for citizens of selected countries

The latest guidelines highlight a specific passport requirement travellers must meet to benefit from the exemption

The development also reveals how the policy has expanded across several countries over the years

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Japan has updated its entry requirements, highlighting eight countries whose citizens can enter the country without a traditional visa if they hold a compliant biometric ePassport.

The latest guidelines outline the countries covered by the visa-waiver arrangements and the dates when the respective exemptions took effect.

Japan names 8 countries whose citizens can enter using ePassport instead of visa. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Travellers from the affected countries must, however, ensure their passports meet the required international standards before travelling to Japan.

Japan's ePassport visa-waiver list

According to official Japanese immigration guidance, the visa exemption applies only to holders of electronic passports that comply with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

The eight countries are:

Serbia: The visa exemption for compliant ePassport holders took effect on May 1, 2011.

The visa exemption for compliant ePassport holders took effect on May 1, 2011. Thailand: The arrangement has been in place since July 1, 2013.

The arrangement has been in place since July 1, 2013. United Arab Emirates: The exemption took effect on November 1, 2022.

The exemption took effect on November 1, 2022. Brazil - Eligible ePassport holders have benefited from the arrangement since September 30, 2023.

- Eligible ePassport holders have benefited from the arrangement since September 30, 2023. Panama: The exemption took effect on April 1, 2024.

The exemption took effect on April 1, 2024. Paraguay: The arrangement came into effect on June 1, 2025.

The arrangement came into effect on June 1, 2025. Peru: Eligible citizens have been covered since July 1, 2025.

Eligible citizens have been covered since July 1, 2025. Montenegro: The latest addition took effect on September 1, 2025.

Japan's immigration authorities state that visas are not required for nationals of these countries only when they possess ePassports that comply with ICAO standards.

Travellers without compliant ePassports

Citizens of the eight countries who do not have a compliant biometric ePassport do not qualify for the visa exemption.

Such travellers must obtain a standard Japanese entry visa before travelling if their nationality requires one.

The policy has been expanded gradually over the years, beginning with Serbia in 2011 and later extending to Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Montenegro.

No African country on Japan's specific ePassport list

No African country currently appears on this specific list of ePassport-based visa exemptions.

Therefore, citizens of African countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa should continue to follow the applicable Japanese visa procedures before travelling.

Travellers should check the latest requirements with the relevant Japanese diplomatic mission before making travel arrangements, as entry conditions can vary depending on nationality and passport type.

Japan approves special jobs for 17 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare had published a list of countries with formal bilateral agreements to participate in the programme.

All 17 approved nations were located in Asia or the Pacific, with no African, European or American country appearing on the list.

The agreements set out a formal framework governing how interns and sending organisations participated in Japan's technical training initiative.

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Source: YEN.com.gh