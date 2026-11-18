Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Programme has been updated, with changes taking effect on November 6 , 2026

The TFW Programme reforms doubled the maximum LMIA approval period for Low - wage Stream applications from one year to two years

The government identified four priority sectors under the updated rules and added early childhood educators to a key exceptions list

Canada has updated its Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Programme, with reforms that double the maximum approval window for employers hiring foreign nationals through the Low-wage Stream, effective November 6, 2026.

The changes were announced by Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu and are designed to ease the administrative load on employers while giving businesses greater hiring certainty in sectors where domestic labour supply remains tight.

Canada’s TFW Programme changes take effect November 6, 2026, doubling Low-wage Stream LMIA validity to two years Image credit: China Pool, dimarik/Getty Images

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Canada's LMIA window extended to two years

At the centre of the reforms is an extension to the duration of Labour Market Impact Assessments submitted through the Low-wage Stream. The maximum validity period has been raised from one year to two years, meaning employers who successfully obtain LMIA approval will now operate under those approvals for a longer period before renewal is required.

The Low-wage Stream exists to allow Canadian employers to recruit foreign workers for positions that cannot be filled locally. By extending the approval period, the government aims to reduce the frequency of repeat applications for businesses facing persistent staffing shortfalls.

Four sectors have been designated as priorities under the revised programme: agriculture and agri-food, construction, healthcare, and early childhood education and care.

The inclusion of early childhood education and care as a named priority sector reflects concerns about qualified worker shortages in that field across the country.

Early childhood educators added to exceptions list

A notable change within the reforms involves Census Metropolitan Areas where the unemployment rate stands at 6% or higher. Under the previous rules, employers in those regions faced stricter limitations on accessing the Low-wage Stream to hire foreign workers.

The updated programme adds early childhood educators to the exceptions list that applies in those areas, meaning they will no longer be subject to the same restrictions that apply to other occupations in high-unemployment regions.

The government described the exception as a direct response to the ongoing shortage of qualified early childhood educators, a gap that has persisted in many parts of Canada regardless of local unemployment conditions.

The reforms collectively reflect an effort to balance labour market protections with the practical needs of industries that have struggled to maintain adequate staffing levels through domestic recruitment alone.

Canada PR: 5 sectors offering foreign workers extra points

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced a permanent residence pathway for skilled foreign workers in five specific industries as part of updates to its Express Entry immigration system announced on October 16, 2026.

The government confirmed that workers in healthcare, skilled trades, engineering, technology and education could enjoy an advantage when competing for permanent residence invitations, provided their occupations meet a defined wage threshold.

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Source: YEN.com.gh