The H - 2A programme allows US agricultural employers facing domestic worker shortages to hire nonimmigrant foreign workers for seasonal or temporary roles

Work qualifies under H-2A if it is tied to a particular time of year or if the employer's need for a foreign worker will last no longer than one year

The US Department of Labour holds dual oversight of the programme, covering both the certification process and the enforcement of worker protections

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The H-2A temporary agricultural programme exists to help American employers in the farming sector fill labour gaps that domestic recruitment cannot meet, allowing them to bring nonimmigrant foreign workers into the United States for specific categories of agricultural work.

The programme is built around two distinct qualifying employment types.

H-2A programme rules let US farms hire seasonal and temporary foreign workers. Image credit: Ezra Acayan, monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The first is seasonal work, which refers to roles tied to a recurring event or pattern, such as a short annual growing or harvest cycle, and which requires staffing levels that exceed an employer's regular ongoing operational needs.

The second is temporary work, covering situations where the employer's need to place a foreign worker in a given position will, except under extraordinary circumstances, last no longer than one year.

What employers must demonstrate before accessing H-2A

Before any foreign worker can be admitted under the programme, employers are required to show that their hiring need fits within one of these two categories. Agricultural labour or services must be the nature of the work in question, and employers carry the burden of establishing that qualification at the point of application.

The United States Department of Labour holds primary authority over the programme and exercises its oversight through two separate divisions. The Employment and Training Administration's Office of Foreign Labour Certification, known as the OFLC, is responsible for administering the programme on a day-to-day basis. This includes reviewing applications submitted by employers and issuing temporary labour certifications once the required conditions have been confirmed as met.

How worker protections are enforced under H-2A

Separately, the Department's Wage and Hour Division is charged with enforcing the worker protections and employer obligations that apply specifically to H-2A workers once they are in the country. This division operates independently of the certification process, ensuring that the rights afforded to workers under the programme are upheld during the period of employment.

Together, the two divisions form the Department of Labour's oversight structure for the H-2A programme, covering the entry process on one side and conditions during employment on the other.

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Source: YEN.com.gh