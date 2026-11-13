Canada's immigration minister announced a major plan to move up to 100,000 foreign workers and their families to permanent residence in 2027

The minister revealed how provinces and territories could use additional allocations to support the transition of temporary workers

The announcement has drawn attention from Ghanaians in Canada who could be among those affected by the new pathway

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Canada has announced a sweeping immigration initiative that could grant permanent residence to as many as 100,000 temporary foreign workers and their dependants in 2027, with the country's immigration minister outlining how regional governments can play a role in making it happen.

The announcement, attributed to Canada's Immigration Minister, confirmed that provincial and territorial governments would receive additional allocations specifically to support the transition of temporary workers already living and working in the country.

Canada plans to transition up to 100,000 foreign workers to permanent residence in 2027. Photo credit: Anadolu & Cravetiger/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This marks a significant shift in how Canada intends to manage its growing pool of temporary foreign workers, many of whom have spent years contributing to local economies without a clear pathway to settle permanently.

Provinces and territories to get extra allocations

Under the plan, provincial and territorial governments will be able to direct their additional permanent residence allocations towards temporary foreign workers within their borders.

This gives regional authorities greater flexibility to retain skilled workers in sectors where labour shortages remain acute, including healthcare, agriculture, construction, and hospitality.

The minister indicated that the federal government views this as a partnership, with provinces identifying the workers most critical to their local economies.

The move is part of Canada's broader effort to reduce reliance on temporary immigration streams and offer more stable, long-term options to workers who have already integrated into Canadian communities.

What this means for Ghanaians in Canada

For the Ghanaian diaspora in Canada, the announcement carries considerable significance.

Ghana consistently ranks among the top African source countries for temporary foreign workers and international students in Canada, many of whom transition into work permit programmes after completing their studies or enter through employer-specific pathways.

Ghanaians already on temporary work permits in sectors such as caregiving, food processing, and construction could find themselves eligible under the expanded provincial nominee streams that the new allocations are expected to support.

Community advocates have long called on Ottawa to create more predictable routes to permanence for workers who have already built their lives in Canada, and this announcement appears to respond directly to those concerns.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to monitor updates from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) as specific programme details, eligibility criteria, and application timelines are expected to be released ahead of the 2027 implementation date.

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Canada to fast-track 50,800 PR applications

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada had announced plans to prioritise tens of thousands of permanent residence applications from citizens of two specific countries.

The fast-track initiative targeted a combined total of 50,800 applicants under a dedicated immigration pathway, while immigration officials outlined the criteria and timelines that governed the accelerated processing programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh