Ireland announced new changes to its work permit rules, affecting foreign workers across several key employment sectors

The updated regulations introduce revised conditions that could impact how non-EU nationals access and retain employment in the country

Ghanaians working in or planning to move to Ireland may need to review their permit status under the new framework

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Ireland has updated its work permit regulations for foreign nationals, introducing changes that affect several employment sectors and could have direct implications for Ghanaian workers in the country.

The Irish government announced the revisions as part of an ongoing effort to manage labour migration and align its workforce needs with available skills.

Ireland changes permit rules for foreign workers. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

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The changes touch on the conditions under which foreign workers can obtain, renew, or transfer employment permits, with certain sectors facing stricter or more flexible requirements depending on the state of domestic labour supply.

Sectors affected by the new permit rules

Among the areas most affected are healthcare, hospitality, construction, and technology. Some roles previously listed on Ireland's Critical Skills Employment Permit list have been reviewed, with adjustments made to reflect current demand.

Workers in sectors where local labour is deemed sufficient may find it harder to secure new permits, while those in high-demand fields could benefit from streamlined processes.

The changes also affect the General Employment Permit category, which covers a broader range of occupations.

Employers are now expected to demonstrate more rigorously that they were unable to fill positions locally before sponsoring a foreign worker.

What this means for Ghanaians in Ireland

Ireland is home to a growing Ghanaian community, many of whom work in healthcare, eldercare, and hospitality.

With the cedi currently trading at significant levels against the euro, remittances from Ghanaians in Ireland represent a meaningful source of household income back home.

At current exchange rates, the average monthly earnings in Ireland can amount to several thousand Ghana cedis, making employment there highly sought after.

Ghanaians considering work migration to Ireland are advised to verify whether their intended occupation falls under an eligible permit category before making plans.

Those already on permits should confirm that their roles remain listed under the applicable scheme, particularly if they are approaching renewal.

The Irish government has indicated that the revised lists will be reviewed periodically to respond to changes in the labour market.

Workers and employers can consult the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment for the most current information on eligible occupations and application requirements.

Ireland closes work permit applications

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland had suspended new permit applications for two specific job roles after annual quotas were reached, affecting thousands of prospective applicants.

The closure applied to employment permits under a quota-based system, with the suspension taking immediate effect.

Ghanaian workers who had been eyeing opportunities in Ireland under those categories subsequently faced a fresh set of challenges in their migration plans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh