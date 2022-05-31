A video has shown the moment a young man 'dared' some policemen by dancing very close to where they were huddled

With a smiling face, he made all his creative moves as the officers stayed put without reacting in any way

Many people on TikTok praised him and some asked the young man to teach them his energetic dance stunt

A young man in America has taken his dance creativity to another level. Known for always dancing to Rocking A Cardigan in Atlanta by lil Shordie Scott, the young man reenacted his popular moves.

In a viral video, he took his show to the presence of some police officers and danced without having any kind of fear.

Many people were wowed by the young man's moves. Photo source: TikTok/@shafar_sjc

Police officers mind their business

When the man started dancing, a lady behind him was 'awkward' at first that he was performing in front of policemen.

During his performance, the officers remained unmoved and never reacted to his public stunt in any way.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million views with thousands of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

Jade's_ boyfriend said:

"That's the only dance you do when I see u on my fyp."

Xaviar Aceves said:

"The girl in the bac was confused then started dancing too."

ya momma said:

"I would’ve been so embarrassed."

Braydon Bracamontes said:

'HEY WAIT, AT THE START THAT GIRL WITH THE SUITCASE KINDA LOOKED LIKE X IN THE FACE."

originalsmurfette said:

'We need another one energy ona 100%."

Benltr_ said:

"Can you do a tutorial for the trick on the beat drop pls."

montgomeryka said:

"I’d b scared doing that in public just as it is and u doing it infront of cops."

