A young lady has impressed many with her energy-filled dance moves in entertaining videos uploaded on social media

The Queen of Salsa proved that she is versatile and multi-talented during a dance session with some young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics

She was captured on camera taking them through unusual dance steps with vigor while in her heels

The exciting clips have left peeps in disbelief as many have shared their views about her agility and energy

A young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

Queen of Salsa, who is famed for her unrivaled and captivating skills as a salsa and kizomba instructor, dominated the stage with her stunning modern moves while in heels.

The young men followed her steps as they vibed and performed to Kuami Eugene's banger. Three videos from their rehearsal were uploaded on Instagram, grabbing the attention of social media users.

Roy_kiddyrocks commented:

''We need an energy drink.''

Kour_kor13 said:

''Please do not allow her torment Elton for us ooo.''

Iam_esiturkson commented:

''We will all dance and be happy now and forget the E-levy and everything that concerns the government.''

Adwoa_nessa asked:

''How did she manage to run in those heels .''

Iamprincesspatty said:

''And who's girlfriend is that, with all that sweat oozing out .''

kl_enam_ commented:

''I quit my dance class just yesterday on this note I have to resume class today.''

1670_events said:

''You guys have met your meeter.''

''Wow, she managed to dance in those heels,'' DeeSam said.

Video of Ghanaian Lady Dancing with Intense Energy at Wedding Reception Pops Up

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a plus-size woman stole the show at the wedding reception of a couple with her energy-filled and impressive dance moves, becoming the joy and life of the occasion.

The woman, surrounded by wedding guests, including the groomsmen, had taken over the dance floor as she confidently displayed her leg works with intense energy.

In a video widely circulated online, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the plus-size woman whose identity was not shared along with the clip, sported an outfit with bright colours.

